Addiction Therapy Expert Warren Broad Suggests Mayor Rob Ford Will Need More Than 30 Days to Beat His Addictions

Toronto, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- Earlier this week Toronto Mayor Rob Ford announced he was taking a 30-day leave of absence from City Hall to seek help for substance abuse. This comes after admitting last year to smoking crack cocaine, followed by months of denying he had an addiction problem. It is believed the Mayor decided to come clean about his problems after a new video emerged that captured him again smoking an alleged drug. A leading substance abuse expert and clinical hypnotherapist has come forward to state that Rob Ford is very premature in hoping 30 days will be enough to beat his alcohol and substance abuse addiction.



Rob Ford said in a statement: “It’s not easy to be vulnerable, and this is one of the most difficult times in my life. I have a problem with alcohol, and the choices I have made while under the influence. I have struggled with this for some time."



He continued: “I have tried to deal with these issues by myself for over the past year. I know that I need professional help, and I am now 100% committed to getting myself right.”



Warren Broad, an Addictions Specialist who helps people from all walks of life to beat drug and alcohol addictions, has welcomed the news that Toronto Mayor Rob Ford has put his re-election campaign on hold to concentrate on his recovery. However, he feels Rob Ford needs more than 30 days leave of absence and is concerned an early return to work will result in returning to his pattern of substance abuse.



The addictions and compulsions expert, who regularly works with high level executives and those in the public, said:



"If Mayor Rob Ford thinks a short leave of absence will solve his obvious addiction issues and problems, he is not taking in the full scope of what is actually going on in his life. What mayor Ford is looking at in the way of recovery will not be addressed with short term solutions."



Warren Broad suggests Mayor Rob Ford should remove himself from public office for at least one year to begin his recovery and gain stability. With an early return to work to face the same pressures, he would most likely relapse.



Broad states: "Mayor Ford will require the assistance of a long term addictions coach that will work with him for the duration of his recovery. In my opinion, this should be at least one year. I also believe a traditional 12 step approach will not address the issues that go beyond the addiction. This will not provide Mayor Ford the full recovery he requires."



Rob Ford, who has been stripped of all his powers, says he intends to return to work after 30 days. According to reports he will be looking at starting his campaign for re-election, although addictions expert Warren Broad would like to see him put all his efforts into his recovery and avoid the pressures of work.



To contact Warren Broad on the subject of addictions or compulsive behaviour, call (705) 224 4357 or visit his website at www.warrenrbroad.com



About Warren Broad

Warren Broad is a clinical hypnotherapist, honours addiction coach, therapist, and life coach. As an author and speaker, Warren continues to search for new and innovative ways to help his clients through their unique life challenges.



Media Contact

Warren Broad

(705) 224 4357

www.warrenrbroad.com