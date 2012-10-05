Addiction: Why They Use- Book Provides New Healing Perspectives for Families of Addiction.

Baltimore, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2012 -- Millions of people suffer in silence as the family and friends of an addict. Now, thanks to a new book written by a national addiction expert, help is at hand.



Addiction: Why They Use, is the work of Emmanuel S. John, an expert with more than 27 years of experience in the addiction treatment field. The ground-breaking book unveils newly defined perspectives sure to help family members who love someone struggling with addiction. Thanks to this new resource, no longer are the loved ones of the alcoholic or drug addict left to suffer in silence.



“My book does much more than just help families of addiction,” says John.



He continues, “The educational foundation provided in this book instructs family members on how to become healthier resources and better support systems. By creating a healthier family system we can increase the addict’s chances for sustained recovery by reducing behaviours that typically interfere with the recovery process.”



The book covers everything from the emotional nature of addiction, to the role of government and health care providers. It clearly defines (for perhaps the first time) where to draw the line and how to stop enabling behaviors.



Readers will also learn how denial manifests and how it too can be resolved. All this information comes together to treat the shame, fear, guilt and grief shared by the entire family of addiction.



“This book will help the entire family because it teaches the entire system how to cope with and resolve the emotional struggles related to loving an addicted person. Never before have these perspectives been gathered together in a more holistic easy to read presentation of this nature. Learn how human responses linked to survival (fight or flight) are at the core of understanding addiction and Why They Use,” John concludes.



Addiction: Why They Use, Published by Emmanuel S. John Publishing, is available now.



About the Author: Emmanuel S. John

Emmanuel S. John is a psychotherapist, based in Maryland. He works with individuals, couples and families.



While primarily helping the loves ones of those suffering from addiction, John has an established history helping people with any type of discomfort or dysfunction.

