AddictionHelper.com Gains National Attention for Helping People Who Are Affected by Drug and Alcohol Addiction

Glasgow, Scotland -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2013 -- The issue of drug and alcohol addiction affects people from all walks of life. It’s an issue that plagues hundreds of thousands in the UK alone. While problems can vary in severity, there is no shortage of people who would be better off without drinking and drug use in their life. Fortunately these people don’t need to battle their demons unaided. There are services and facilities for those who are struggling with addiction.



One addiction service that has received a lot of attention lately is AddictionHelper.com, an independent service for people with addictions. They have built a substantial reputation as the first point of contact for many people struggling with drug or alcohol problems.



AddictionHelper.com founder and ex-City trader Daniel Gerrard had to fight his own drug and alcohol demons. He spent the bulk of his adult life battling with addiction in the high-octane environment of London’s financial centre. Like many “city boys” he used drugs and alcohol to cope with the pressures of the job. It started as a “work hard, play hard” lifestyle but it soon turned into a crippling addiction.



After finally beating cocaine and alcohol addiction, he created AddictionHelper.com to help people who are struggling with their own substance issues. Addiction Helper gives free advice on both NHS and private treatment options. Visitors to the site can enter their postcode or town to find alcohol or drug rehab services in their area, or alternatively they can call the free Addiction Helper helpline. A trained addiction counselor answers all calls.



The service has received national media exposure on numerous occasions for helping celebrities with their addictions, Gail Porter being the latest celebrity to be featured. However the service was created to help all addicts irrespective of social standing, geography or level of addiction.



A spokesperson for the site said: “Drug and alcohol addiction is an insidious condition that tears lives apart. The first step to halting the damage and beginning recovery is giving us a call. We can provide treatment options to suit anyone, no matter their own personal circumstances. We work with a huge team of addiction treatment specialists, both in the NHS and the private medical sector. We have access to a huge range of rehab and detox clinics, and we also provide access to other addiction treatment services. The founder of AddictionHelper.com, Daniel Gerrard, is in recovery from addiction himself. The service was set up with firsthand experience of both addiction and recovery. We have the experience to put people on the road to recovery.”



About AddictionHelper.com

AddictionHelper.com is an independent service for people with addictions, created by people in recovery. They provide free help for anyone affected by addiction with advice on both NHS and private treatment options.



For more information please visit http://www.AddictionHelper.com