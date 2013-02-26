AddictionHelper.com Invests £500.000 Into New 24-Hour Drug Alcohol Abuse Helpline

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2013 -- Making the call for help with addiction will now be easier with the assistance of AddictionHelper.com, UK’s largest provider of residential rehab care facilities. The company has invested £ 500 000 into a new 24-hour drug and alcohol support telephone helpline. The new no-cost helpline is now live: 0800 140 4824 / +44 0203 1511488. Users can also access assistance by texting the word “HELP” to 66777.



Making the call for help with addiction will now be easier: Per announcement today, AddictionHelper.com has invested £ 500 000 into a new 24-hour drug and alcohol support telephone helpline. The phone lines will be staffed by a team of 20 counselors who can advise callers on the best treatment available, based on their individual circumstance and needs. Addiction Helper’s Managing Director Daniel Gerrard, a former City of London stockbroker has personally funded the helpline, stating that “not enough government support is available to people affected by drug and alcohol addiction.” The new no-cost helpline is now live: 0800 140 4824 / +44 0203 1511488. Users can also access assistance by texting the word “HELP” to 66777.



Addiction Helper is the UK’s largest provider of residential rehab care facilities and offers advice on both free National Health Services (NHS) and private rehab centers in the region. In addition to rehab and detox services, Addiction Helper also provides addicts and their loved ones with outpatient services, counseling, after care and extended care services on their road to recovery.



But getting addiction help, says Gerrard, hasn’t always been easy. Commenting further on the reasons behind his sizeable and generous investment, he said: “As a recovering addict, I fully understand what our callers are experiencing and how difficult it is to find help in the UK. My investment will provide a life-saving 24-hour support network for anyone who is affected by drug or alcohol addiction.”



Regional statistics published in the United Kingdom Drug Situation 2010 Edition—an annual report prepared for the European Monitoring Centre for Drug and Drug Addiction (EMCDDA)—also shed light on the need for a 24-hour addiction helpline. The report found that combined public expenditure for the treatment of drug addiction topped £ 62.2 million.



Addiction Helper aims to be the go-to resource for addicts and their families in all stages of treatment. If you or someone you know is struggling with alcohol abuse or drug addiction, Gerrad invites you to make the confidential call by dialing 0800 140 4824 / +44 0203 1511488. Additional assistance and resources are available on the company website (http://www.addictionhelper.com/).



About Addiction Helper

Founded in 2009, Addiction Helper receives over 10,000 calls per week from people dealing with addiction. All calls on the new helpline are 100-percent free. The phone lines are serviced by counselors who themselves have previously received treatment for addiction—adding a unique depth of compassion and level of insight into the addicts personal situation. All calls are confidential: 0800 140 4824 / +44 0203 1511488.



Media Contact:

Lee Bandoni

Kandy Digital Media Ltd.

lee@kandy.co.uk

Phone: 07708254570