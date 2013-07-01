Adding a Personal Touch Is a Smart Business Strategy That Bears Positive Results

Queensland, Gold Coast -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- The primary objective of every online website is to increase sales. Therefore it is very important to understand the customer’s needs, and address their grievances effectively. Majority of the times customers are offended because the solutions they receive are either temporary or incomplete.



The value of customer service has become a matter of grave importance in today’s internet-centric world. The option of providing live chat is fast gaining prominence so that issues can be resolved immediately to avoid the ill effects of unhappy customers. Often visitors have queries while browsing a site. Many do not bother to post their queries. Offering a live chat option in real time to customers is a good way to establish a rapport and increase the chances of a sale.



The live chat software can be easily installed on the server of a website and the customer service agent can start chatting immediately. No effort is required by the customers’ to download or install any additional plug-ins. The software facilitates the agent to chat with more than one customer at the same time. The agent can view the pages that a customer is browsing. Agents also have the advantage of sending files and images to customers to facilitate a better understanding.



Businesses can reduce their sales and customer support costs by promptly providing solutions on the live chat window. Customers feel more confident about the products when they are provided satisfactory solutions efficiently, and they are not hesitant to make their purchases. Customer feedback during live chat sessions is important to understand the improvisations that will help the business to grow from strength to strength. The software also provides the option of chatting with customers on Android mobile phones and iPhones.



Livehelp.stardevelop.com provides businesses an opportunity to communicate with their online customers and enhance their sales prospects. They help leverage businesses with an effective customer-oriented approach. The company has been developing and implementing live chat software solutions since 2003.



