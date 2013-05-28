Adding Pizzazz to Homes - 'Color Your Yard'

Sacramento, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2013 -- Color Your Yard is a custom landscape design team based in Sacramento. They are a licensed team of contractors and take pride in the superior quality services they provide which remain unparalleled. They help homes in the process of creation and installation of landscape designs.



Customer satisfaction is their goal and every activity undertaken by Color Your Yard centres around this goal. They provide to quality solutions to customers. They provide them with a plethora of options to choose from, leaving them spoilt for choice towards the end. They are excellent in developing various styles for the yards. Some of these themes include Tropical, Cottage, Mediterranean, Formal, Patio, Asia and the likes. They encourage the use of plants native to the Xeriscape and Mediterranean climates as these plants survive well in the Sacramento valley. They also provide plants native to other areas like California and they also use traditional plants to enhance the overall appeal of homes. They also provide exceptional quality hardscape designs, which, when combined with these plants instantly lifts the overall aesthetic appeal of the homes.



"Stacie is a phenomenal landscape designer. In fact I would prefer to call her an artist. She transformed my drab and boring yard into a tranquil and relaxing escape from my busy life. Color Your Yard is my go to for all my landscaping needs. Thank you for creating an original and breathtaking landscape for my family (and neighbors) to enjoy." - Anna



Landscape design in Sacramento never looked as pleasing and beautiful. This is the creative work of Stacie Niemann. Stacie’s love for colors and textures coupled with an art major in college led to this journey. Stacie has given 20 years of her life to horticulture. Stacie knew a lot about the local plants that grew in Sacramento and this knowledge coupled with an undying love for horticulture gave rise to Color Your yard which was established in the year 2002.



About Color Your Yard

Color Your Yard provides magnificent landscape designs that take up the elegance of the homes notches higher. These homes look aesthetically pleasing and give homes and instant lift. Color Your Yard deals with every single issue concerned with landscape designing. This includes small tasks like raising the quality of the flower beds along with mammoth tasks like transforming the entire backyard. Whatever the task may be, Color Your Yard has the perfect solution and they deal with every problem with top notch professionalism without compromising on the style and imagination.



Media Contact:

Contact Name: Stacie Niemann

Contact Email: staciecyy@yahoo.com

Location: Sacramento, CA

Website: http://landscapedesignsacramento.com