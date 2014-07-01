Addison Matchmakers Are Outranking Online Dating in Dallas

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- Local Dallas restaurants, high-end boutiques, and upscale communities have all been benefiting from the recent tech boom, but they aren’t the only industries which have been raking in the benefits—the business of love has been booming too!



Local matchmaking service, Dallas and Fort Worth Singles, says an increasing number of Dallas singles have been dishing out the cash for good old-fashioned matchmaking. Successful professionals are realizing the importance of hiring a dating professional when it comes to finding Mr. or Ms. Right.



Much of the tech workforce consists of young entrepreneurs, both male and female, all working long hours, which means dating is much more challenging for them. Since opening their branch at Dallas and Fort Worth Singles, the matchmakers have seen an increase of young entrepreneurs looking for love (many in their 30’s & mid-30’s). Many local singles are turning professional matchmaking services because they work long hours, leaving them no time to look for suitable partners on their own.



Ironically, online dating sites are accelerating the business of matchmakers because of the poor results they return to their online users. In today’s fast paced society, many people don’t mind spending money on a matchmaker to help them find a suitable partner, one who is truly compatible with them. Successful singles want success in all areas of life, especially their romantic life—which is why their investment is worth it. Even with the influx of singles turning to matchmaking services, the professional matchmaking team at Dallas and Fort Worth Singles has not lost their integrity to deliver quality results to their clients. Every client is given the individual care and attention they expect and deserve.



The matchmakers at Dallas and Fort Worth Singles Dating Service have over 25 years of experience in the Dallas dating industry. They are passionate about bringing successful singles love and happiness. They work one-to-one with clients to form a personal connection and truly find them the partner they’ve been looking for. With their unique 72 PT Compatibility Test and matchmaker intuition, they’ve brought dating success to thousands of happy couples in the Dallas and Fort Worth area.



