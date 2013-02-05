Additional Savings on All Work $500 and Under Is Now Available from Guaranteed Plumbing & Heating, Inc.

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2013 -- Whether a home or business owner is in need of an unclogged drain, leak detection, frozen pipes, or any plumbing issues, Guaranteed Plumbing & Heating, Inc. is now offering 10% off on all plumbing work. For those who are seeking plumbing contractors in Philadelphia, they can contact Guaranteed Plumbing & Heating, Inc. for these additional savings. They are making it easier for homeowners to resolve a problem instead of waiting until it gets worse which may result in a more costly plumbing repair in PA.



No matter what the issue may be, or even if one doesn’t know what the direct route of the problem is, the plumbing contractors in Philadelphia will be sure to bring the proper tools and materials to diagnose the problem. They see far too many times that home and business owners overlook minor issues that lead to inconvenient disasters that build up over time. With this discount, it will allow property owners to alleviate some of the stress of having to pay for a plumbing issue that comes out of nowhere. This gives Philadelphia owners a peace of mind if a drain gets clogged when company is over, or there is no hot water to shower.



The plumbers at Guaranteed Plumbing & Heating, Inc. try to be the most reasonable for not only first time customers, but repeat customers as well. If one happens to be in need of a pipe repair in Philadelphia, their professional contractors will be sure to find the direct route of the problem as soon as possible so no further damage is accrued. This discount is available for residential cash deals that cannot be combined with any other specials that Guaranteed Plumbing is offering, and is valid for all plumbing work that is under $500. This special is available until December of 2013, so homeowners need not worry if any problems occur within the next year. Guaranteed Plumbing & Heating, Inc. is more than happy to help homeowners whenever they are in a time of need.



About Guaranteed Plumbing & Heating, Inc.

Guaranteed Plumbing & Heating, Inc. has been serving the Philadelphia area for more than 30 years. They offer all plumbing services in order to make sure that their clients get the best Philadelphia plumbing services. Together they have trained and expanded their team allowing us to build relationships with the clients. To learn more visit www.guaranteedplumbingandheating.com.