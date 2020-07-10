Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2020 -- HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 100 pages on title 'Global Additive Manufacturing Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025' with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions that includes North America, South & Central America, Middle East & Africa, Europe, Asia-Pacific and important players such as 3D Systems Corporation (United States), Stratasys Ltd. (United States), The ExOne Company (United States) etc.



Market Snapshot:

Additive manufacturing is the method of connecting materials to create objects from 3D model data, layer upon layer, as opposite to subtractive manufacturing methods. This is also called as are additive processes, additive fabrication, additive techniques, layer manufacturing, additive layer manufacturing, as well as freeform fabrication. The primary applications include design/modeling, fit & function prototyping, and direct part production. Globally, additive manufacturing is changing the way organizations design & manufacture products. With correct usage, it can save impressive amounts of time & money. For companies, additive manufacturing can help trim weeks, even months, of design, prototyping, & manufacturing time, while sidestepping costly errors and enhancing product quality.



The Manufacturers Covered in the Study are:

3D Systems Corporation (United States), Stratasys Ltd. (United States), The ExOne Company (United States), Arcam AB (Sweden), EOS GmbH (Germany), Ultimaker B.V. (The Netherlands), Höganäs AB (Sweden), Materialise NV (Belgium), Norsk Titanium AS (Norway), Envisiontec GmbH (Germany)



Market Trend

Increasing use of 3D Printing in Aerospace industry



Market Drivers

New & Developed Technologies to Drive Product Customization , High Demand for Lightweight Construction in Automotive & Aerospace Industries and Rapid Product Development at a Low Cost



Opportunities

Rising Use of Additive Manufacturing in many industries and Growing opportunities from untapped markets



Available Customization:

List of players that can be included in the study on immediate basis are Sciaky Inc. (United States) , Materialise NV (Belgium) , Renishaw plc (United Kingdom) , Optomec, Inc. (United States) and Limacorporate SPA (Italy).



