New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2021 -- The global additive manufacturing with metal powders market is expected to reach USD 50.65 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with increasing demand in the automotive industry globally. Based on statistics, Affordable Manufacturing cost is expected to become the most common growth interest globally in the coming years. High customer Requirements and Global Enhanced demand from aerospace and automation industryare also significant factors stimulating market demand.



Leading Players Profiled in the Report Include:



AP&C, 3D Systems, ATI Metals, AddUp Solutions (Fives/Michelin), Additive Industries, Alcoa/Arconic, Concept Laser, Arcam, Carpenter, EOS.



The term Additive manufacturing is also known as the fabrication of objects through the deposition of a material by using a print head, nozzle, along with another printer technology. Additive manufacturing with metal powders is the process of joining elements to make objects from 3D model data, usually layer upon layer, as exposed to subtractive production methodologies such as machining.



North America is expected to be a key revenue generating region in the forecast period. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14% in the forecast period. Increasing growth of technologies in the region has created a growth opportunity for the increasing growth of the market. Manufacturers have been focusing on bringing out new technologies.



Further key findings from the report suggest



Alloy is projected to be one of the fastest growing Product of the market. The segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.5% in the forecast period.



Expanding influence towards light weight and functionally combined parts in automotive and aerospace industry to reduce environmental impact along with biodegradable implants for medical treatments is expected to drive additive manufacturing (AM) with metal powders market growth. Increased usage of AM in fabrication of aerospace, end-use products in automotive, oil & gas, dental restorations, and medical implants should propel technology demand.



North American market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 14% in the coming years. The usage of smart phones and penetration of IoT is considered to be one of the leading factors of the market growth.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global additive manufacturing with metal powders market on the basis of Product, Technology ,Application, Metal powder specification and region:



Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Plastic

Metal

Alloy



Technology Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Laser based-powder bed fusion

Blown powder



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Aerospace

Automotives

Medical

Energy & utilities

Oil & gas



Metal powder specification Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



spherical geometry

Particle size



Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA



Table of contents



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



3.1. Macro Indicators



3.1.1. Rising importance towards functional and light weight integrated parts in aerospace & automobile industry



3.1.2. Contribution to oil & gas industry



3.1.3. Global Penetration of Additive Manufacturing technique



Chapter 4. Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders Market Value Chain Analysis, 2018-2026



4.3. Regulatory framework



4.4. Recent Developments



4.5. Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders Market Impact Analysis



4.5.1. Market driver analysis



4.5.1.1. Enhanced demand from aerospace and automation industry



4.5.1.2. Affordable Manufacturing cost



4.5.1.3. High customer Requirements



4.5.1.4. Increasing instances of Automation Production



4.5.2. Market restraint analysis



4.6. Key opportunities prioritized



4.7. Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders Competitive scenario



Continued…



