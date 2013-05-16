Addixx Announces Launch of New Website Web-Store Opens 15th August

Leeds, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2013 -- Today UK brand Addixx announced the official launch of its website, allowing users access to the site; getting to know their story, access the Addixx blog, find out and follow the Custom and Concepts cap challenge and connect with team. The brand has been steady creating a buzz with consistent drop of Concept & Custom caps every month including caps for Stooshe and comedian Kojo of Choice FM breakfast show to name few.



Upon launch, there will be a follow up of the Addixx Web-store on the 15th of August 2013. The initial plan was to launch the store with a first of a kind collaboration with the British Basketball League (BBL), but with that on hold at the moment, the brand will be releasing a series of logo caps and a collection dubbed “The Set Off’ as it seeks set itself apart in the Cap market. Addixx will also be available at selected UK and EU Street-wear stores as well as urban and street-wear online shops. For Full list of stockists visit the Addixx website



Bobby, who founded Addixx mentions that; it is almost impossible to go out there today without seeing someone in a cap. The UK has a much bigger influence in the world now from Music - Sports etc. and Addixx will be there playing our position. We started off making bespoke caps and was quite happy doing that, however even with all the many cap brands out there, “We felt there was a niche for a new brand especially for people who are looking for something to represent and showcase the UK to the world” and that’s where we come in. Urban UK has been waiting for a fresh brand like Addixx which represents the UK here and beyond.



On another note, we are also pleased to announce our toys project in partnership with the charity Lively Minds who operate in Ghana & Uganda. Every other year, the Addixx Team will be collecting used and unwanted toys and books to send to play centres operated by the charity across these countries in time for Christmas. Special caps will be made to support the Toys project as we hope to develop the project over time to sponsor volunteers too.



Bobby added; will be working endlessly, pushing ourselves to produce the best product, stand out, evolve and build more alliances and partnerships over time to fulfil our goal to ‘Put UK above the brim’ as one of our Facebook fans put it.



About Addixx

UK Cap Brand, Blog, Lifestyle making caps that represent the UK here and beyond.



