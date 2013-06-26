Addressing Chronic Disease Expenditure Extremely Vital

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- According to a new research report by RNCOS entitled, “Analysis of Coronary Stent in US”, the US represents the world’s largest healthcare market, with a high annual healthcare spending. Addressing expenditures on chronic diseases is extremely vital to reduce healthcare costs. Some of the latest technologies showing greater efficacy can be employed to reduce the repeated costs of chronic diseases due to better clinical outcomes and higher quality of life.



Research Analysis & Highlights



The report, “Analysis of Coronary Stent in US”, spread in over 45 pages, provides an in-depth research and rational analysis of the burden that CVD amongst the various chronic diseases has on the overall national healthcare expenditure in US and presents the latest technologies approved by the USFDA to treat related disorders.



Some of the key findings of the report are:



- Chronic Diseases accounting for high expenditure in US

- New stent technologies showing potential to combat high healthcare expenditure



