Addtime Offers Time and Attendance Software Designed to Provide Companies More Control over Their Team Management

Wigan, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/24/2021 -- Addtime, one of the UK's leading providers of workforce time recording systems, provides time and attendance software that gives businesses more control over their workforce. Businesses can use the system to automate basic or sophisticated multi-week rotational schedules and never have to do it again. Employers can use the software to apply rules to specific employees or situations, automating all calculations such as overtime, premiums, and more. The system enables businesses to create employee schedules more quickly by factoring in staff vacation, availability, payroll costs, and other factors.



The software allows employees to collaborate with their team, swap shifts, set availability and use templates to make the shift plan work. While on the job, the technology can assist companies in allocating time to complete jobs/tasks and tracking employee spending. The time and attendance management apps suite targets corporate needs in the workplace.



Talking about their time and attendance software, one of the representatives from the company stated, "Whether this be for employees or visitors, our time and attendance software gives you a simple, easily accessible way of tracking and monitoring hours of attendance in the workplace. We provide management teams with quick access to centralised data at the click of a button and easily keep on top of employees' work patterns. Time and attendance systems, from Addtime, give you greater control over your business than you have ever experienced before."



Addtime is a well-renowned provider of unique workforce management systems in the UK. All of their products are manufactured with the highest quality materials to ensure optimum performance and service life. Their team of experts is committed to helping their clients choose the perfect system that matches their needs. In addition to time and attendance software, the company also offers other products and services including project management, training, support packages, finance options, workforce management software, visitor management, security patrol TS4 system, and many more.



Since 1982, Addtime has been a leading UK supplier of time recording machines and time and attendance systems. From traditional clock card machines, security patrol systems, and the consumables sold with them to the latest in biometric time and attendance/workforce management software the company helps its clients choose the right solution for them and their budget. With their products and support service, they have helped thousands of businesses save, streamline & simplify their business processes.



