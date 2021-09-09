Addtime Recording Offers Time Recording Systems to Businesses for Tracking and Monitoring the Working Hours of Employees

Wigan, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2021 -- A leading provider of all-in-one time and attendance software, Addtime Recording offers time recording systems to businesses to track and monitor employees' working hours. It offers an extensive range of time management software to track attendance, payroll integration, health, and safety benefits, and much more. Their software helps improve the efficiency and productivity of employees, find the defaulters, and reward the best employees. The company lets their clients know the true cost of their workforce and help in managing them judiciously.



The company offers various solutions for project management, biometric enrolment, training employees, time and attendance systems, support packages, etc. Addtime Recording strives to help businesses track the operating cost of workforces and make better strategic decisions to manage resources. Their products and services are aimed to support the UK's leading companies to remain flexible and agile with competitive advantages. They are one of the sought-after suppliers of time management software to businesses of every size across the UK.



Addtime Recording is one of the most well-renowned workforce management companies that provides solutions to various sectors, including manufacturing, logistics, construction, hospitality, and much more. Irrespective of the size of the business and the number of employees, their solutions can help in time and workforce management. The company offers its platinum software in three versions to help companies save, streamline, and simplify business processes. Along with offering one of the most efficient software solutions, Addtime Recording has a team of experts dedicatedly working to understand the needs of clients and offering them appropriate solutions.



Talking further about the Addtime Recording, one of their employees said, "We offer solutions to reduce costs, improve productivity and efficiency of the workforce deployed in organizations. Our team helps in increasing transparency, delivering high-quality services, getting real-time information for strategic decisions, and making the customers' experience seamless."



About Addtime

Since 1982, Addtime has been a leading UK supplier of time recording machines and time and attendance systems. From traditional clock card machines, security patrol systems, and the consumables sold with them to the latest in biometric time and attendance/workforce management software the company helps its clients choose the right solution for them and their budget. With their products and support service, they have helped thousands of businesses save, streamline & simplify their business processes.



For more information, please visit: https://addtimerecording.co.uk/



Contact Details:



Addtime Recording Company LTD UK,

358 Garswood Road, Garswood,

Ashton-in-Makerfield, Wigan, WN4 0TZ

Tel: 01942 272061

E-mail: sales@addtimerecording.co.uk