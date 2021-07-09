Addtime Recording Offers Workforce Management Software Making It Easy to Manage All Aspects of the Workforce Lifecycle

Wigan, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2021 -- Addtime Recording, the UK's leading supplier of workforce time recording systems, offers a comprehensive range of workforce management software. Their workforce management software gives businesses visibility into their workforce and the flexibility to make real-time changes to staffing resources to meet client deadlines, project demands, and cost optimisation targets. With Addtime's workforce management software, businesses can make better business decisions and have more effective communication with clients and a workforce that provides greater efficiency and productivity. Also, easily manage employee timesheets, verify work hours, automate reminders and notifications, and get more accurate employee productivity reports for improved reporting and compliance.



From enabling businesses to efficiently track their employees working hours and attendance to monitoring job costs, Addtime software has it all. To meet the varied needs of the clients, they can customise their workforce management systems to meet any business needs. In addition to this, the company also provides a full range of support services including technical support, technical support remote software installation, training services in all areas of product application. The support professionals at Addtime Recording act as a business partner with the best technology available.



"Time and attendance systems are used to track and monitor when employees start and stop work. It enables an employer to monitor their employees' working hours and late arrivals, early departures, time taken on breaks, and absenteeism. Traditional mechanical clock card machines have for many years provided start and finish times for employees but as time has evolved the need for more information has become greater." said Peter Hilton, Managing Director of Addtime Recording.



Addtime Recording is engaged in providing unique Workforce Management Systems including time and attendance software, workforce management software, visitor management software, biometric facial recognition scanners, biometric hand scanners, palm vein scanners, proximity card readers, and many more. All their products are manufactured with the highest quality materials to ensure optimum performance and service life. These software systems have high verification speed, advanced and user-friendly UI, and can be customised as per the client's requirements.



About Addtime

Since 1982, Addtime has been a leading UK supplier of time recording machines and time and attendance systems. From traditional clock card machines, security patrol systems, and the consumables sold with them to the latest in biometric time and attendance/workforce management software the company helps its clients choose the right solution for them and their budget. With their products and support service, they have helped thousands of businesses save, streamline & simplify their business processes.



For more information, please visit: https://addtimerecording.co.uk/



Contact Details:



Addtime Recording Company LTD UK,

358 Garswood Road, Garswood,

Ashton-in-Makerfield, Wigan, WN4 0TZ

Tel: 01942 272061

E-mail: sales@addtimerecording.co.uk