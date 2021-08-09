Addtime Recording Provides Biometric Enrolment for Enterprises to Help Reduce Time-Clock Fraud

Wigan, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2021 -- A well-renowned provider of time and attendance software, Addtime Recording provides biometric enrolment services for enterprises to help reduce time-clock fraud. With many years of industry experience in delivering time management and attendance software, they provide a system that is centred on the provision of a user-friendly platform, serviceable for businesses of all sizes. The platform's modules are designed to integrate into one server database that provides a single platform from where all the time management requirements can be administered. Their biometric enrolment system is a dynamic and feature-rich solution aimed at all industry sectors.



The system they provide is designed to help businesses save time, money, and workforce resources. The employee clocking data is stored by their system and can be turned into actionable insights of employee behaviour by managers. Managers can immediately see who's clocked in or out, on annual leave or scheduled to work with all updated in real-time, and the account can be viewed 24/7. Businesses looking to install biometric enrolment can check out Addtime Recording's website for more information.



Addtime Recording is one of the most sought-after suppliers of workforce management systems in the UK. The company has gained a massive customer base across the country for offering excellent workplace management systems at highly competitive prices. Their team of experts is committed to helping their clients choose the perfect system that matches their needs. In addition to the biometric enrolment system, the company also offers other products and services including project management, training, support packages, finance options, time and attendance software, workforce management software, visitor management, security patrol TS4 system, and many more.



Talking about their biometric enrolment for enterprises, one of the representatives from the company stated, "More often than not biometric systems fail for one or more of these reasons and Addtime with vast experience in the time and attendance sector have found only one solution to this problem and that is to introduce a 'Biometric Enrolment Service' as part of their Platinum Enterprise workforce management solution. We ensure checks on the hardware and software are made end to end before any implementation goes live."



About Addtime

Since 1982, Addtime has been a leading UK supplier of time recording machines and time and attendance systems. From traditional clock card machines, security patrol systems, and the consumables sold with them to the latest in biometric time and attendance/workforce management software the company helps its clients choose the right solution for them and their budget. With their products and support service, they have helped thousands of businesses save, streamline & simplify their business processes.



For more information, please visit: https://addtimerecording.co.uk/



Contact Details:



Addtime Recording Company LTD UK,

358 Garswood Road, Garswood,

Ashton-in-Makerfield, Wigan, WN4 0TZ

Tel: 01942 272061

E-mail: sales@addtimerecording.co.uk