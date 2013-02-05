ADE Provide Environmental Services and Assessments in Sydney, Australia

Silverwater, NSW -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2013 -- A.D. Envirotech Australia Pty LTD (ADE) have managed to establish themselves as one of the most reputable groups of independent environmental consultants working within Sydney. Since their business launch, they have worked with hundreds of clients to provide environmental services and site contamination assessments, amongst numerous other services. As a company, ADE prides themselves on their level of customer support and quality of care – something which is often neglected in the industry. However, with a highly trained and professional workforce, dedicated to ensuring that all jobs are carried out with complete and utter professional care, it’s no wonder why ADE are deemed one of the most reputable independent environmental consultants and geotechnical engineers in Sydney, Australia.



As a company, ADE specializes in site contamination assessments, air and water quality assessments, laboratory services, asbestos inspections, occupational health and safety, project management, hazardous materials surveys, site remediation and much more. Apart from yielding one of the most qualified work forces, ADE also boasts state-of-the-art technology and appliances which help them to progress through the services they are often sought out for. No other company in Sydney is able to offer the same level of service at such an unbeatable and affordable price.



To learn more about A.D. Envirotech Australia and their range of environmental services and assessments, head over to: http://www.adenviro.com.au/



