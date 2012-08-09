Adept Medical Limited - Product Pipeline Analysis - New Market Report Now Available

Recently published research from GlobalData, "Adept Medical Limited - Product Pipeline Analysis", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2012 -- Reasons to Get this ReportAdept Medical Limited (Adept Medical) is a medical device company, based in New Zealand. The company manufactures and markets surgical and ENT products. Its product portfolio includes NeoZoline, star board and medical safety tags. The company's NeoZoline product categories include otological ventilation tubes, sterile otology kits and instruments, disposable ear care and rhinology. Its star board facilitates radial artery access, improves patient comfort and reduces cardiac catheterisation set-up time and procedure costs. The company's production facility includes an ISO Class 7 cleanroom which meets the most stringent world class standards for the production of implantable medical devices. Adept Medical is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Adept Medical Limited portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.
