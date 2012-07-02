Adept Medical - Product Pipeline Analysis

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2012 -- Adept Medical Limited (Adept Medical) is a medical device company, based in New Zealand. The company manufactures and markets surgical and ENT products. Its product portfolio includes NeoZoline, star board and medical safety tags. The company’s NeoZoline product categories include otological ventilation tubes, sterile otology kits and instruments, disposable ear care and rhinology. Its star board facilitates radial artery access, improves patient comfort and reduces cardiac catheterisation set-up time and procedure costs. The company’s production facility includes an ISO Class 7 cleanroom which meets the most stringent world class standards for the production of implantable medical devices. Adept Medical is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.



This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Adept Medical portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.



Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.



Scope



- Detailed Adept Medical company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.

- Detailed coverage on all the Adept Medical pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.

- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.

- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.

- Data on relevant Adept Medical clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.

- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.



Reasons to Buy



- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends and developments driving the medical devices pipeline and technology landscape globally.

- Design and develop your product development, marketing and sales strategies.

- Exploit M&A opportunities by identifying market players with the most innovative pipeline.

- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.

- Exploit in-licensing and out-licensing opportunities by identifying products, most likely to ensure a robust return.

- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.

- Develop competition strategies by identifying the status and likely launch of your competitors’ pipeline products through review of the clinical trials, stage and phase of development, etc.

- Which are the next high-value products that your competitor would add in its portfolio? – identify, understand and capitalize.



To view the detailed table of contents for this report please visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/84568/adept-medical-limited-product-pipeline-analysis.html