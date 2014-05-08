ADHD Symptoms Reduced Through Behavior Modification

Newark, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- Association for Youth, Children and Natural Psychology (AYCNP) releases a new blog with specific blog pages that discuss positive non-pharmaceutical methods of treating Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) among children. Behavior modification is an effective method that parents and professionals can use in treating symptoms of ADHD in children.



Child ADHD can interfere with their ability to function both at home and at school. They suffer difficulty in concentrating or paying attention to their environment, and when left unchecked, this could affect their life as they enter adulthood. Many children outgrow ADHD, while some may carry issues associated with it, such as in organization, time management, goal setting, or employment as they become adults. Self-esteem, addictions and relationships can also be affected as children, teens or adults. ADHD symptoms can be effectively treated through non-pharmaceutical interventions. Drugs typically address symptoms of ADHD but do not address underlying factors causing the symptoms. Behavior modification, including those involving lifestyle changes, reach to core issues that cause ADHD or are responsible for specific symptoms.



A recent study published in the Journal of Abnormal Child Psychology indicates that behavior modification is proven as an effective treatment for child ADHD. According to this recent study, it is a positive intervention with or without the use of ADHD pharmaceutical medication. "Behavior modification produced effects as large as moderate doses, and on some measures, high doses of medication," conclude the authors of the study in addressing symptoms of ADHD.



The Association for Youth, Children and Natural Psychology (AYCNP) shares more pertinent information on ADHD treatment without medication on their blog, website pages including ADHD Help, and in the book and eBook, "Overcoming ADHD Without Medication: A Guidebook for Parents and Teachers". The book and blogs are available in both English and Spanish.



The new AYCNP blog page features essential information on how ADHD symptoms can be treated through use of behavior modification, and provides proof that behavior modification is an effective treatment for ADHD. Additional pages focus on parental strategies, child psychology, the effect of media on children's psychological profile, and positive non-pharmaceutical interventions for ADHD.



To know more about behavior modification as an effective treatment for child ADHD symptom, visit the ADHD Without Medication blog. Association for Youth, Children and Natural Psychology (AYCNP) is located at Newark, New Jersey and is a 501(c)3 non-profit and member of the National Council of Nonprofits.