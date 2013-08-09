Recently published research from GBI Research, "ADHD Therapeutics Market to 2018 - New Diagnostic Parameters for Adult ADHD Offer Hope for Higher Rates of Treatment", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- GBI Research, the leading business intelligence provider, has released its latest research "ADHD Therapeutics Market to 2018 - New Diagnostic Parameters for Adult ADHD Offer Hope for Higher Rates of Treatment". The report provides insights into the up-and-coming trends of the ADHD market in seven major markets: the US, the top five European countries (France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK) and Japan.
The report includes market forecasts to 2019, detailed pipeline analysis, in-depth profiling of major products and details of recent industry deals.
The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research, and in-house analysis by GBI Research's team of industry experts.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The ADHD therapeutics market is expected to show strong growth in Spain and Japan, with Compound Annual Growth Rates (CAGRs) of 8% and 15% respectively. However, the total revenues of these markets are still expected to be much lower than the largest market, the US, which is expected to reach $6,260m by 2018. This is due to the much higher diagnosis rates for both adults and children with ADHD in the US.
Scope
- Current and future treatment and diagnosis trends for ADHAD
- Market forecasts for ADHD across seven major markets
- Analysis of the developmental pipelines for ADHD
- Information on recent industry deals
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand how the ADHD market has developed and is continuing to develop within the featured markets
- Predict which products are likely to be most successful in the future
- Gain an understanding of the possible market available for specific products
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