In light of factors such as rapid population growth in urban areas, rising purchasing power of consumers, availability of advanced supply chain, and increasing penetration of the internet, have fostered demand for consumer electronics such as wearable electronic devices, smartphones, tablets, projectors, and document handling systems. This surge in demand for consumer electronic products necessitate special attention for preventing damage to display screens of these products. Adhesion laminated surface protection films are employed extensively in electronic products for protection during transportation as well as consumer handling.



Use of multilayer adhesion laminated surface protection films, with improved resilience and adhesion properties, is expected to pave opportunities for expansion of the market in the foreseeable future. However, production process of adhesion laminated surface protection films result into release of harmful byproducts, which might act as a restraint to expansion of the market. As consumers are becoming more aware about the environmental impacts of production processes, manufacturers are employing eco-friendly methods for manufacturing adhesion laminated surface protection films. Use of different environment-friendly resins for production of these films is one of the latest trends being witnessed in the market.



According to Transparency Market Research, the global market for adhesion laminated surface protection films will register a moderate CAGR over the forecast period (2017-2026). Global sales of adhesion laminated surface protection films will surpass US$ 1,700 Mn in revenues by 2026-end.



Europe will continue to be the most remunerative market for adhesion laminated surface protection films, with sales estimated to reach nearly US$ 450 Mn in revenues by 2026-end. However, sales of adhesion laminated surface protection films will witness a relatively faster expansion in Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), owing to increasing number of construction activities and growing automotive sector in the region. APEJ is also anticipated to be the second largest market for adhesion laminated surface protection films by 2026-end. Revenues from the market in Japan will continue to be relatively lower than other regional segments during the forecast period.



On the basis of product thickness, 50-100 microns and 100-150 microns thicknesses of adhesion laminated surface protection films will remain sought-after in the market. In addition, sales of films with thickness of above 150 microns will reflect the highest CAGR in the market through 2026. Revenues from sales of 25-50 microns thickness of adhesion laminated surface protection films will remain relatively larger than those from sales of above 150 microns throughout the forecast period.



Wet bond lamination will continue to be the most financially rewarding technology for production of adhesion laminated surface protection films, followed by solventless lamination. However, revenues from dry bond lamination are expected to increase at the highest CAGR through 2026, although this technology currently accounts for the lowest revenue share of the market. In addition, demand for energy curable lamination will also witness a significant surge in the market by 2026-end.



Construction & interior will continue to be the most lucrative end-use industry in the global market for adhesion laminated surface protection films. Revenues from sales of these films for construction & interior activities will account for over half market share by 2026-end. In addition, electrical & electronics and industrial end-use industry are also expected to remain attractive in the market, in terms of revenues.