Adhesive Bandages Market - Global Industry Analysis, Research Report and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- Adhesive bandage, also known as sticking plaster, is a wound care dressing product that is utilized as small dressing. Adhesive bandages are applied on the patients who have not undergone serious accident but have minor abrasion (scratches) and cut on their body. The most widely utilized term for adhesive bandage by Americans is Band-Aid or Bandage; however, the British population terms them as plaster. Adhesive bandage help protect the cut or abrasion from bacteria, damage, friction and dirt and thus, results in quick healing process of the wound. It also helps hold the skin’s two cut ends together and hence fasten the healing process.



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Adhesive bandage is covered with plastic, woven fabric or latex strip, which possesses the property of adhesion. A medicated absorbent pad with antiseptic solution is also present in an adhesive bandage. Some adhesive bandages contain thin and porous polymer coating on the medicated adsorbent pad that helps in sticking them to the wound. These adhesive bandages are applied in such as way that medicated adsorbent pad covers the wound (cut or abrasion), and the fabric of the bandage sticks to the nearby skin, to restrict the entry of germs and dirt into the wound.



Adhesive bandages can be segmented as: special bandages, transdermal patches and butterfly stitches. Special bandages are utilized by the people who are engaged in food prep work. They are blue colored waterproof bandages with strong adhesive property that resist their fall in food while manufacturing them. Transdermal patches are the adhesive bandages that help deliver medication through the skin and not protecting wound. Butterfly stitches are thin adhesive strips that are applied to close small wounds.



Increasing number of recreational activities by all age group of population will drive the growth of adhesive bandages market. Recreational activities like trekking results in multiple cuts and abrasion on the body that require the need for application of adhesive bandages, and in turn augment the demand for the same. Also, rising incidences of cuts in kitchen while cooking food will further accenture the growth of adhesive bandages market. Aging population will also boost the growth of adhesive bandages market since elderly people are usually met with small accidents such as stair fall and others. This generates the need for the application of bandages on the wounds, caused due to aforementioned accidents, hence support the growth of adhesive bandages market. Launch of different variants of adhesive bandages such as butterfly stitches will also trigger the growth of adhesive bandages market.



In 2012, North America accounted for the largest share of the global adhesive bandages market and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to domicile of large number of adhesive bandage manufacturers in the region. Also, increasing number of small accidents in the region will augment the growth of adhesive bandages market. Also, adoption rate of various recreational activities for children by parents is high, that will help accentuate the growth of adhesive bandages market. Europe accounted for the second largest share of global adhesive bandages market owing to the presence of large geriatric population. Asia-pacific accounted for the third largest share of global adhesive bandages market followed by rest of the world. The major players operating in the adhesive bandages market include 3M, Johnson and Johnson, Smith & Nephew plc, Medline Industries, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Argentum Medical, Kinetic Concepts, Inc. and ConvaTec, Inc.



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This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



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