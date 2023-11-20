Adhesive Films Market Insights: Industry Size, Key Trends, Growth Prospects, Emerging Demands, and Forecast Up to 2030

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2023 -- The report "Adhesive Films Market by Resin Type (Epoxy, Acrylic, Cyanoacrylate, Silicone), Application (Optical Bonding and Assembly, Lens Bonding Cement, and Fiber Optics), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, South America) - Global Forecast to 2030", The Adhesive films market is projected to grow from USD 82.0 Billion in 2022 to USD 116.9 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.4% and CAGR of 4.7% between 2022-2027 and 2028-2030 respectively. Increasing urbanization boost the adhesive films market.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Adhesive Films Market"

294 market data Tables

56 Figures

284 Pages



Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=201246148



Construction is the fastest-growing segment of the overall Adhesive films market.

Adhesive films in the construction segment are designed for both, outdoor and indoor use such as construction equipment, windows, doors, signs, and elevator panels. Water-based and hot-melt technologies are mainly used in flooring and roofing applications. Double- and single-sided tapes are used in joining rough surfaces and maintaining excellent adhesion between joints.



Adhesive tapes have significant applications in the construction industry due to their excellent electrical and thermal insulation properties. The use of tapes in the construction industry has increased at a high rate over the last few years. Labels and graphic films also play a prime role in this end-use industry by adding aesthetic value to structures and applications such as elevators, escalators, walls, windows, facades, doors, and furniture.



India is the fastest growing segment in Adhesive films market during the forecast period.

The major industries in India include information technology, petroleum products, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, textiles, steel, transportation equipment, machinery, leather, cement, mining, and construction. The Indian healthcare sector is growing rapidly because of strengthening services, coverage, and increasing expenditure by consumers as well as private players. The country has become one of the most favorable destinations for high-end diagnostic services with high capital investments for advanced diagnostic facilities. The manufacture of disposable products in the country is expected to grow significantly in the next few years, which is expected to boost the demand for adhesive films in the country. As only a few large companies dominate the Indian market, pricing and formulation of products are key growth strategies adopted by the companies in the country. Established companies are spending higher on branding and attracting customers by increasing awareness about adhesive films.



Speak to Analyst @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=201246148



The key players profiled in the Adhesive films market report are 3M Company (US), Avery Dennison Corporation (US), Henkel AG& Co. KGAA (Germany), UPM-Kymmene Oyj (Finland), and H.B. Fuller Company (US).



Henkel AG & Co. KGAA operates worldwide by offering leading innovations, brands, and technologies in three business areas, namely, adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry & home care. The adhesive technologies business segment manufactures and distributes decoration and renovation products for packaged & consumer goods, home & office, building adhesives, and industrial infrastructure. Under the dynamic economic conditions due to COVID-19 and others, the organic sales performance of the segment improved significantly compared to the previous year.



UPM-Kymmene Oyj (UPM) specializes in the manufacture of fiber, biomass-based products, and recyclable raw materials and products.



UPM Raflatac, one of the company's business segments, is involved in creating new label products that reduce the use of non-renewable materials and treats waste as a valuable resource. UPM Raflatac develops and manufactures high-quality, high-performance self-adhesive label materials for product and information labeling. The film and paper label stocks manufactured by the company are designed to build brands, provide a competitive advantage, and streamline operations.



The key growth strategy of UPM Raflatac is to grow profitably through organic growth, product portfolio development, and synergistic acquisitions. The company focuses on expanding its presence in the developing markets. UPM Raflatac has global multisite certificates for ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 14001:2004 standards.



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com