Adhesives are the non-metallic material that are capable of joining two surfaces with the help of adhesion mechanism. They are the combination of organic polymers that are in liquid state while application and turn solid on drying/hardening. Sealants are the substances that block the flow of fluids through joints or surfaces. They are not adhesives but carry some qualities of adhesives, which are therefore termed as adhesive-sealants. Adhesives and sealants are mostly used together since they perform both qualities, 'adhere and seal'. Moreover, they should be resistant to the operating environments in order to give the best results.



The adhesives & sealants market was valued at over US$ 50.0 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2019 to 2030.



Major Key Players: Henkel, Sika, Arkema (Bostik), H.B. Fuller, Huntsman International LLC, Ashland Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V. and 3M Company are some of the leading players present in this market.



By Adhesive Technology:

Solvent-based, Hot-Melt, Water-based, Reactive & Others



By Adhesive Product:

Acrylic, Polyvinyl acetate (PVA), Polyurethanes, Styrenic block, Epoxy and Others.



By Adhesive Application:

Paper & Packaging, Construction, Furniture, Automotive, Footwear & Others.



By Sealant Product:

Silicone, Polyurethane, Acrylic Sealants, Polyvinyl Acetate and Others.



By Sealant Application:

Construction, Automotive, Packaging, and Others.



Adhesives & Sealants Market by Region:

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW).



Adhesives are best known for their bonding strength that offer high tensile power. Thermosetting acrylic, epoxy, and urethane systems are some of the examples of adhesives. Sealants are chosen for their quality of filling the gaps and spaces. As compared to adhesives, their offer less power but have better flexibility. Few examples of sealants are silicones, urethanes, and acrylic systems.



