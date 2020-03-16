New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2020 -- Adhesive is a substance capable of holding two surfaces together, they have high shear and tensile strength. Sealant acts as a barrier by attaching two surfaces together, by filling the space between them. They are generally lower in strength when compare to adhesive, but have better flexibility. They are often considered the same industry; however, their properties are mainly dependent upon how they are applied.



Rise in demand for increased fuel efficiency by reducing the load of the vehicle is that the major factor driving the demand for adhesives and sealants from automotive industry. Traditionally, adhesive are utilized in brake shoes, thread lockers and windshields applications, but now it also find it usage within the mechanical and thermal joining methods like engine, dashboard and weather strip . Adhesives will enjoy the rising usage of plastics in manufacturing of automobile, due to its excellent compatibility with plastics. The demand for adhesives is witnessing growth. Moreover, structural adhesive thanks to their light weight and improved crash resistance is rapidly getting used in vehicle assembly.



Major key Players:

Henkel, Sika, Arkema (Bostik), H.B. Fuller, Huntsman International LLC, Ashland Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V. and 3M



Adhesives & Sealants market Segmentation:

Adhesive Technology:

-Solvent-based

-Hot-Melt

-Water-based

-Reactive & Others



Adhesive Product:

-Acrylic

-Polyvinyl acetate (PVA)

-Polyurethanes

-Styrenic block

-Epoxy and Others



By Application:

-Paper & Packaging

-Construction

-Furniture

-Automotive

-Footwear & Others



By Sealant Product:

-Silicone

-Polyurethane

-Acrylic Sealants

-Polyvinyl Acetate and Others



Sealants are widely being used in manufacturing of motor vehicles owing to its capacity to fill gaps and voids. They are also insoluble and resistance to corrosion. Moreover they help to reduce the noise and vibration along with providing significant cost savings.



Thus, as the demand for lightweight vehicles is witnessing growth. It will in turn increase the demand for adhesives and sealants.



Adhesives & Sealants not only improve the productivity of the designer, but also enhance the design quality. It also offers documentation, enabling creation of databases required to boost the speed the concerned processes. As required by the designing industry, different CAD systems are available in the market. CAD systems for the outfit design, fabric design, for the making of pattern, and for cutting room operations.



