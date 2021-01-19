New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/19/2021 -- Adhesives are used to hold at least two surfaces adhesives and sealants together in a permanent and strong manner while sealants are used to attaching at least two surfaces together by filling the space between them in order to provide a protective coating or barrier. They have a wide range of applications from various industries including construction, automotive, packaging, etc. some of the major bio-based adhesives and sealants are vegetable oil-based polyamides, soybean derived polyols, epoxies, etc. During the forecast period, the global adhesives and sealants market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.13%.



Companies Considered and profiled in this Market Study:



3M Company, Arkema, Dow Chemical Company, H.B. Fuller, Henkel, Bostik, RPM International Inc., Sika AG, Ashland Inc., BASF AG, are the major players of the Adhesives and sealants market and have been profiled in this report.



Adhesives and Sealants Market: Market Drivers:



By 2027, the market size is expected to reach UDS 81.2 billion. Increasing demand from the packaging industry is the most crucial factor stimulating the global market growth. Owing to the robust growth for packaging materials from various companies including food and beverages and e-retail, the packaging segment dominated the market during the forecast period. The demand for bio-based products is also increasing giving the rise to adhesives and sealants sales. Additionally, transportation, construction, and furniture industries have a wide range of demands for these products.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Adhesives and sealants market on the basis of Adhesive Technology, Resin type, end use industry, and region:



Adhesive Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Water-Based

Solvent-Based

Hot-Melt

Reactive

Others



Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Silicone

Acrylic

Polyvinyl Acetate

Polyurethane

Others



End Use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Building and Construction

Paper, Board, and Packaging

Transportation

Woodworking and Joinery

Footwear and Leather

Healthcare

Electrical and Electronics

Other End-user Industries



Adhesives and Sealants Market: Regional Outlook:



The Asia Pacific region is the dominant one in the global market. There is robust demand from various end-user industries giving a boost to sales. Developing countries are performing well economically in this region and the population is also growing contributing to the rise of global adhesives and sealants in this region.



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



The evaluation also includes the rates of production and consumption, gross revenue, and average product price and market shares of key players. The information gathered is further broken down by including regional markets, production plants, and product types available in the market. Other key points, like competitive analysis and trends, concentration rate, mergers & acquisitions, expansion tactics, which are vital to establishing a business in the sector, have also been included in the report.



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Adhesives & Sealants Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Adhesives & Sealants Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



Continued…



