The largest share is held by a water-based segment in the Adhesives and sealants market.
New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/19/2021 -- Adhesives are used to hold at least two surfaces adhesives and sealants together in a permanent and strong manner while sealants are used to attaching at least two surfaces together by filling the space between them in order to provide a protective coating or barrier. They have a wide range of applications from various industries including construction, automotive, packaging, etc. some of the major bio-based adhesives and sealants are vegetable oil-based polyamides, soybean derived polyols, epoxies, etc. During the forecast period, the global adhesives and sealants market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.13%.
Companies Considered and profiled in this Market Study:
3M Company, Arkema, Dow Chemical Company, H.B. Fuller, Henkel, Bostik, RPM International Inc., Sika AG, Ashland Inc., BASF AG, are the major players of the Adhesives and sealants market and have been profiled in this report.
Adhesives and Sealants Market: Market Drivers:
By 2027, the market size is expected to reach UDS 81.2 billion. Increasing demand from the packaging industry is the most crucial factor stimulating the global market growth. Owing to the robust growth for packaging materials from various companies including food and beverages and e-retail, the packaging segment dominated the market during the forecast period. The demand for bio-based products is also increasing giving the rise to adhesives and sealants sales. Additionally, transportation, construction, and furniture industries have a wide range of demands for these products.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Adhesives and sealants market on the basis of Adhesive Technology, Resin type, end use industry, and region:
Adhesive Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Water-Based
Solvent-Based
Hot-Melt
Reactive
Others
Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Silicone
Acrylic
Polyvinyl Acetate
Polyurethane
Others
End Use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Building and Construction
Paper, Board, and Packaging
Transportation
Woodworking and Joinery
Footwear and Leather
Healthcare
Electrical and Electronics
Other End-user Industries
Adhesives and Sealants Market: Regional Outlook:
The Asia Pacific region is the dominant one in the global market. There is robust demand from various end-user industries giving a boost to sales. Developing countries are performing well economically in this region and the population is also growing contributing to the rise of global adhesives and sealants in this region.
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Reasons to buy this market intelligence report
Detailed market evaluation both at regional and global levels.
Significant changes in market scenario, along with an extensive competitive analysis.
Classification of the industry based on product type, application, and region.
Market segments segregated on the basis of type, application, and geography.
Comprehensive analysis of the historical data and contemporary market scenario to infer industry size, volume, share, growth, and sales.
Investigation of significant developments in the market dynamics.
Niche market segments and regions.
The evaluation also includes the rates of production and consumption, gross revenue, and average product price and market shares of key players. The information gathered is further broken down by including regional markets, production plants, and product types available in the market. Other key points, like competitive analysis and trends, concentration rate, mergers & acquisitions, expansion tactics, which are vital to establishing a business in the sector, have also been included in the report.
