Adhesives Market and Sealants Market Is Expected to Reach USD 2.136.1 Million and 327.3 Million Respectively by 2019: Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2013 -- Adhesive refers to a binding substance applied to the surface of materials to avoid separation. Adhesives are available in natural and synthetic form and can be classified as reactive and non-reactive types. Sealants are available in the form of a viscous material with little or no flow to allow easy penetration of substrate. Although the basic application is the same, sealants differ from adhesives as they lack strength and elongation. Sealants are preferred if they are insoluble, resistant to corrosion and provide appropriate adhesion.



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The adhesives and sealants market in Latin America is expected to be driven by the growth in end user industries such as automobiles and construction where adhesives and sealants are used in panel laminating, flooring, insulation, facades, coating, and lamination amongst other functionalities. Moreover, developing technology coupled with a wide range of applications of adhesives and sealants is expected to boost the market growth in the coming future.



Acrylic based adhesives emerged as the largest consumed adhesive in almost all industries including electronics, medical, construction and packaging among others, owing to its fast curing nature. These additives accounted for 29.8% of the total adhesives consumed in 2012. Ethyl vinyl acetate (EVA) based adhesives are expected to be the fastest growing market owing to its fast setting characteristics and ability to bind wide range of surfaces including wood, plastics and metal foil among others. EVA adhesives are expected to grow at an estimated CAGR of 5.6% from 2013 to 2019.



Silicone based sealants were the leading sealants consumed in Latin America and accounted for approximately 30% of the total market in 2012. Silicone based sealants are also expected to be the fastest growing sealants growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2013 to 2019. The growth in demand for silicone-based sealants is mainly due to increasing innovative product development catering to the growing automobile and packaging industries where sealants are extensively used for lamination and protection. Pressure sensitive applications (PSA) dominated the Latin American adhesives market and accounted for 27% of the total market in 2012. Furniture is expected to be the fastest growing market for adhesives at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2013 to 2019.



Related Report:

Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market : http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/adhesives-and-sealants-market.html



The growing disposable income in Brazil and Argentina is one of the major factors driving the demand for furniture and further demand for adhesives. Construction emerged as the leading market for sealants and accounted for 28% of the total sealants consumed in 2012. Sealants usage in the construction industry was followed by the automotive and packaging industry, which together accounted for approximately 35% of the total market in 2012. The automotive industry is expected to be the fastest growing market for sealants at an estimated CAGR of 5.7% from 2013 to 2019. The growing auto production in Brazil, Mexico and Argentina is expected to drive the demand for sealants in the automobile industry.



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