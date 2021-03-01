Adhesives & Sealants Industry Supply Chain Analysis, Growth Opportunities, Top Companies, Revenue Growth and Business Development Report by 2027

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2021 -- adhesives & sealants market is projected to reach value of USD 84.74 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Advancements in technology and rise in the demand for bio-based adhesives and sealants are driving the market. Adhesives and sealants are multi-faceted products and are used in industrial sectors ranging from packaging to textile, due to their superior bonding strength.



The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns.



Key market participants include H. B. Fuller, Henkel AG, 3M Company, Huntsman Corporation, DowDuPont Dowdupont Inc., Avery Dennison Corporation, Arkema, Sika AG, Illinois Tool Works Inc., and Wacker Chemie AG.



Furthermore, the report divides the Adhesives & Sealants market into key segments and sub-segments to offer an analysis of the product type and application spectrum of the industry. It also offers predictions about the segments expected to show significant growth during the projected timeline.



For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global adhesives & sealants market in terms of adhesive formulating technology, adhesive application, resin type, resin application, and region:



Adhesive Formulating Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Water-based

Solvent-based

Hot melt

Reactive & Others



Adhesive Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Paper & Packaging

Building & Construction

Woodworking

Consumer/DIY

Automotive & Transportation

Leather & Footwear

Assembly

Others



Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Silicone

Polyurethane

Plastisol

Emulsion

Polysulfide

Butyl

Others



Resin Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Building & Construction

Automotive & Transportation

Consumer

Others



The report offers a comprehensive breakdown of the regional analysis of the market and subsequent country-wise analysis. The regional analysis of the market comprises of production volume information, consumption volume and patterns, revenue, and growth rate for the forecast period of 2020-2027. According to the regional analysis, the market is primarily spread over key geographical regions as follows:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Adhesives & Sealants Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Adhesives & Sealants Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Growing Trend of Lightweight and Low Carbon-Emitting Vehicles



4.2.2.2. Shift in Preference to Hot-Melt Adhesives



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Environmental Regulations in North America and Europe



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Adhesives & Sealants Market By Adhesive Formulating Technology Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)



5.1. Formulating Technology Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



5.1.1. Water-based



5.1.2. Solvent-based



5.1.3. Hot melt



5.1.4. Reactive & Others



Chapter 6. Adhesives & Sealants Market By Adhesive Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)



6.1. Adhesive Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



6.1.1. Paper & Packaging



6.1.2. Building & Construction



6.1.3. Woodworking



6.1.4. Consumer/DIY



6.1.5. Automotive & Transportation



6.1.6. Leather & Footwear



6.1.7. Assembly



6.1.8. Others



Chapter 7. Adhesives & Sealants Market By Resin Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)



7.1. Resin Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



7.1.1. Silicone



7.1.2. Polyurethane



7.1.3. Plastisol



7.1.4. Emulsion



7.1.5. Polysulfide



7.1.6. Butyl



7.1.7. Others



Continue…!



