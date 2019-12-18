Adhesives & Sealants Market Worth $73.8 Billion by 2024 : Growing at a CAGR of 4.6%

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2019 -- The report "Adhesives & Sealants Market by Adhesive Formulating Technology (Water-Based, Solvent-Based, Hot-Melt, Reactive), Sealant Resin Type (Silicone, Polyurethane, Plastisol, Emulsion, Butyl, Polysulfide), Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2024" The adhesives & sealants market is projected to grow from USD 58.9 billion in 2019 to USD 73.8 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 4.6%, during the forecast period.



The adhesives & sealants market is driven by the growing trend of lightweight and low carbon emitting vehicles and increasing demand from the building & construction industry. Stringent environmental regulations in Europe and North America are restraining the market growth while the increasing demand for green adhesives offers opportunities to the manufacturers. The wide acceptance of adhesives & sealants in paper & packaging, building & construction, woodworking, consumer/DIY, automotive & transportation, leather & footwear, assembly, and other applications is mainly driving the market growth.



Based on formulating technology, the reactive & others segment of the adhesives market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The reactive & others segment is projected to grow at a higher rate than the other formulating technologies because reactive adhesives play a vital role in various applications for the adhesion of materials, such as steel, aluminum, and other components of the automotive & transportation, and building & construction . Polyurethanes and modified acrylics are some of the primarily used reactive adhesives in the assembly operation of cars and other vehicles.



The polyurethane segment is projected to be the fastest-growing resin type of the sealants market during the forecast period.

The polyurethane segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2019 and 2024. It is most widely used in automotive, parking deck & sidewalk sealing, construction, and marine applications. More than 90% of automobiles are produced with bonded windshields and rear windows using polyurethane sealants, globally. Therefore, the increasing demand from automotive and other applications is expected to drive the polyurethane sealants segment.



Adhesives & sealants market in APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The adhesives & sealants market in the APAC region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the rising demand for adhesives & sealants from emerging economies, such as India, China, South Korea, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Singapore. China is leading the market for adhesives & sealants in the APAC region. Continuous growth in infrastructure and increase in production of automobiles are driving the adhesives & sealants market in the region.



Major players in the adhesives & sealants market include Henkel (Germany), H.B. Fuller (US), Sika (Switzerland), Arkema (France), Huntsman Corporation (US), 3M Company (US), Illinois Tool Works Inc. (US), Avery Dennison Corporation (US), DowDuPont Inc. (US), and Wacker Chemie Ag (Germany).



Recent Developments :



- In September 2019, H. B. Fuller launched a new non-water whitening adhesive for a no label look, Fulltak SE 8116, which offers excellent film clarity and superior non-water whitening performance. It enables customers to maintain package and brand integrity, even in wet and humid conditions.

Arkema (Bostik SA) acquired Prochimir (France), a company specializing in high-performance thermobonding adhesive films in July 2019. This acquisition has broadened its offering of solvent-free thermobonding solutions earmarked for many fast-growing industrial applications in the automotive, construction, textile, and medical industries.

- In June 2019, Henkel AG invested USD 39.4 billion and opened a new European hub for high-performing aerospace solutions in Spain. This expansion has helped to provide high-performance solutions for constantly growing demand and concentrate on the key trends in the global aerospace industry, such as lightweighting, fuel efficiency, and automation.

- In May 2019, H. B. Fuller launched next Generation of Adhesive Solutions for Woodworking, Rakoll 4933 and Rakoll 5010, which has helped in reducing hazardous emissions in finished goods, considering that wood naturally emits VOCs.

- H.B. Fuller acquired Royal Adhesives & Sealants (US), a leading manufacturer of high-value specialty adhesives & sealants in October 2017. This acquisition has led to a broader portfolio of the company along with its expanded development and production capabilities.



