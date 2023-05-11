Adidas AG (OTC:ADDYY, OTC:ADDDF) Investor Alert: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/11/2023 -- An investor, who purchased shares of adidas AG (OTC: ADDYY, OTC: ADDDF), filed a lawsuit in the U.S. over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by adidas AG in connection with certain allegedly false and misleading statements.



Deadline: June 27, 2023.



On October 25, 2022, adidas AG ended its business partnership with Kanye West (under which it sold shoes designed by West under the brand name "Yeezy") as a result of his anti-Semitic rhetoric.



On November 27, 2022, The Wall Street Journal published an article entitled "Adidas Top Executives Discussed Risk of Staff's 'Direct Exposure' to Kanye West Years Ago." According to the article, as early as 2018, adidas executives discussed ending the business partnership with West as a result of his behavior. Reportedly adidas feared continuing the relationship with West, as they feared it could "blow up" at any moment. The article added that West made anti-Semitic statements in front of adidas staff, and that he told adidas staff that he was considering naming an album after Adolf Hitler.



On February 9, 2023, adidas AG announced that "while the company continues to review future options for the utilization of its Yeezy inventory, this guidance already accounts for the significant adverse impact from not selling the existing stock. This would lower revenues by around € 1.2 billion and operating profit by around € 500 million this year." Further, "should the company irrevocably decide not to repurpose any of the existing Yeezy product going forward, this would result in the write-off of the existing Yeezy inventory and would lower the company's operating profit by an additional € 500 million this year. In addition, adidas expects one-off costs of up to € 200 million in 2023. These costs are part of a strategic review the company is currently conducting aimed at reigniting profitable growth as of 2024. If all these effects were to materialize, the company would expect to report an operating loss of € 700 million in 2023." adidas' CEO stated, "[t]he numbers speak for themselves. We are currently not performing the way we should[.]"



The plaintiff claims that between May 3, 2018 and February 21, 2023, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, among other things, that In addition to other misconduct, Kanye West made anti-Semitic comments in front of adidas staff, and even suggested naming an album after Adolf Hitler, that adidas was aware of his behavior, and failed to warn investors that it was aware of that behavior, and had considered ending the Partnership as a result of it, that adidas failed to take meaningful precautionary measures to limit negative financial exposure if the Partnership were to end as a result of West's behavior, that adidas overstated the risk mitigation measures it took with regard to Yeezy shoes in the event that it terminated the Partnership, and that as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.



