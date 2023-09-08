Adidas AG (OTC:ADDYY, OTC:ADDDF) Long Term Shareholder Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/08/2023 -- An investigation was announced for investors in shares of adidas AG (OTC: ADDYY, OTC: ADDDF) concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors of adidas AG.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in OTC: ADDYY, OTC: ADDDF stocks follows a lawsuit filed against adidas AG over alleged securities laws violations.



The plaintiff alleges that, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, among other things, that In addition to other misconduct, Kanye West made anti-Semitic comments in front of adidas staff, and even suggested naming an album after Adolf Hitler, that adidas was aware of his behavior, and failed to warn investors that it was aware of that behavior, and had considered ending the Partnership as a result of it, that adidas failed to take meaningful precautionary measures to limit negative financial exposure if the Partnership were to end as a result of West's behavior, that adidas overstated the risk mitigation measures it took with regard to Yeezy shoes in the event that it terminated the Partnership, and that as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.



