Adiphene Review - 12 Super Ingredients in One Supplement Shows Rapid Weight Loss Results

Adiphene reviews suggest that it is said to be another form of selling Phentemine which has been declared a controversial drug due to its past failure as a weight loss drug. Phentemine, along with fenfluramine was used to create a pill which backfired drastically in customers and resulted in heart diseases and serious pulmonary disorders. Researchers argue that since all the ingredients in Adiphene are 100% natural, they have no negative side effects.



The drug’s sale is regulated by the FDA and is available on prescription only in most parts of the world including Europe, Canada and the USA.



Adiphene contains the following ingredients:

1. Bitter Orange

2. Chromium picolinate

3. Guaranna extract

4. Panax ginseng

5. Cacao extract

6. Cinnamon extract 4 %

7. Cayenne capsicum

8. Glucomannan

9. Chitosan extract

10. Vitamin B6

11. L-carnitine HCL

12. Ginger Root Extract



Adiphene’s ingredients are grouped into stimulants, thermogenics, a fat binder, a hunger reducer and fat metabolizers. The first 5 are the stimulant ingredients which help the body retain low blood glucose and maintain energy levels while burning the body’s calories. Cinnamon and cayenne capsicum act as thermogenics, meaning they help the body burn more amounts of calories in a shorter span of time. Glucomannan or the Kanjac root acts as a hunger reducer.



It suppresses appetite by triggering brain chemicals and gives the stomach a signal that the stomach is full. This ingredient is vital for emotional eaters who tend to break their diets or eat on impulse. An important ingredient in the Adiphene make up is Chitosan extract. It clings to the fat build up in the body and excretes it as waste out of the digestive system. An alarming fact is that Chitosan can attract fat up to 6 times its own weight as waste. The remaining three ingredients are fat metabolizers which pace up the metabolism of the body and make the fat burn as energy fuel. Meaning the body feels more perked for a longer time and acts as a fat burning machine simultaneously.



About Adiphene

Adiphene has been created by the makers of Phen375, RDK Global, the most famous weight loss supplement in the health world today.



