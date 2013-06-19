Adiphene Review Website Launches to Reveal Real Adiphene's Effectiveness for Weight Loss

Rochelle Park, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2013 -- Adipheneinfo.org review website on weight loss supplement Adiphene, is launched today. The website offers a comprehensive overview of Adiphene benefits, side effects, real life results and other information regarding the products’ performance in an effort to provide a complete and true image of the product.



The website is owned by Walter E. Thomas, a dietary supplement connoisseur and it has been developed for the sole purpose of informing a wider weight-loss-aiming audience on Adiphene’s weight loss capacities. The website provides detailed descriptions of the natural-ingredients formula that consists of no less than twelve natural compounds and extracts.



Adiphene according to Adipheneinfo.org is a potent appetite suppressant and fat burner in view of its proprietary blend formula of natural ingredients. Cinnamon extract, glucomannan, cayenne capsicum, and chitosan are a few of the ingredients the website examines in terms of their weight loss capacity. As the website clearly explains the natural compounds used in Adiphene work synergistically to create a potent mix that not only suppresses the appetite but it also increases the metabolic rate, assisting in efficient fat burning.



Mr. Walter E. Thomas emphasized the significance of rigorous and detailed reviews on dietary supplements such as Adiphene, explaining,



“People are bombarded with so many weight loss supplements that promise them a slim, fit body, yet only a handful of these supplements actually help people lose weight safely and drama-fee. That’ why it’s important for websites such as adipheneinfo.org to exists; to provide accurate, extensive details about such products so that potential buyers have the whole picture regarding a dietary supplements’ efficiency, origin, side effects and quality.”



According to Mr. Thomas, the website presents valuable and sought-after information on Adiphene, including the purposefully unmentioned by many other websites, side effects. The website illustrates how Adiphene’s twelve-ingredient blend is all-natural and hence it has no side effects. In order for readers to get a wider picture on Adiphene, the website also presents weight loss results of people who’ve taken Adiphene diet pill and lost weight. The real-life user reviews give readers an inside peek of what the end-result of taking Adiphene might look like, Mr Walter E. Thomas mentioned.



About Adipheneinfo.org

The website’s launch signifies a new beginning on how diet pills are reviewed by third party experts, Mr. Thomas said, people should have the right to access objective, informative and valuable product reviews without the omnipresent aggressive marketing people usually are confronted with. Adipheneinfo.org is such an effort he concluded.



Media Contact:

Walter E. Thomas

4978 West Side Avenue

Rochelle Park, NJ 07662

201-218-9116

mail@adipheneinfo.org

http://www.adipheneinfo.org