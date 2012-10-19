Recently published research from GlobalData, "Adipic Acid Industry Outlook in France to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants - H2 Update", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2012 -- GlobalData's report, Adipic Acid Industry Outlook in France to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants - H2 Update provides an in-depth coverage of France Adipic Acid industry. The research presents major market trends affecting the Adipic Acid industry in France. The report covers France Adipic Acid plants and presents installed capacity by process and technology. In addition, it presents Adipic Acid demand and production forecasts, end use demand forecasts, price trends, trade balance data and company shares of the major Adipic Acid producers in France. Overall, the report presents a comprehensive coverage of France Adipic Acid industry including all the major parameters.
Scope
- Adipic Acid industry supply scenario in France from 2000 to 2016 consisting of plants capacity growth, installed plant capacity by production process and technology
- Information of all active and planned Adipic Acid plants in France with capacity forecasts to 2016
- Detailed information on all operating and planned projects covering details such as process, technology, operator and equity details
- Adipic Acid industry market dynamics in France from 2000 to 2016 consisting of market size, demand and production outlook, demand by end use sector, and average prices
- Trade balance data from 2000 to 2016 including import and export data, net exports and imports as percentage of demand in the country
- Company snapshots including company overview, business description and information on the current and upcoming Adipic Acid plants
- Company shares of key Adipic Acid producers in the country
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get this Report
- Obtain the most up to date information available on the Adipic Acid industry in France
- Benefit from GlobalData's advanced insight on the Adipic Acid industry in France
- Identify the macro and micro-economic trends affecting the Adipic Acid industry in France
- Understand the market positioning of Adipic Acid producers in France
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies
- Benchmark your operations and strategies against the major companies in France
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