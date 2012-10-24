Adipic Acid Industry Outlook in Italy to 2016 H2 - Update New REport

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2012 -- Adipic Acid Industry Outlook in Italy to 2016 H2 - Update provides an in-depth coverage of Italy Adipic Acid industry. The research presents major market trends affecting the Adipic Acid industry in Italy. The report covers Italy Adipic Acid plants and presents installed capacity by process and technology. In addition, it presents Adipic Acid demand and production forecasts, end use demand forecasts, price trends, trade balance data and company shares of the major Adipic Acid producers in Italy. Overall, the report presents a comprehensive coverage of Italy Adipic Acid industry including all the major parameters.
Scope
- Adipic Acid industry supply scenario in Italy from 2000 to 2016 consisting of plants capacity growth, installed plant capacity by production process and technology
- Information of all active and planned Adipic Acid plants in Italy with capacity forecasts to 2016
- Detailed information on all operating and planned projects covering details such as process, technology, operator and equity details
- Adipic Acid industry market dynamics in Italy from 2000 to 2016 consisting of market size, demand and production outlook, demand by end use sector, and average prices
- Trade balance data from 2000 to 2016 including import and export data, net exports and imports as percentage of demand in the country
- Company snapshots including company overview, business description and information on the current and upcoming Adipic Acid plants
- Company shares of key Adipic Acid producers in the country
Reasons to buy
- Obtain the most up to date information available on the Adipic Acid industry in Italy
- Benefit from GlobalData’s advanced insight on the Adipic Acid industry in Italy
- Identify the macro and micro-economic trends affecting the Adipic Acid industry in Italy
- Understand the market positioning of Adipic Acid producers in Italy
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies
- Benchmark your operations and strategies against the major companies in Italy
Companies Mentioned
Radici Partecipazioni SPA
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