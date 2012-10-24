Adipic Acid Industry Outlook in Japan to 2016 - H2 Update New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2012 -- Adipic Acid Industry Outlook in Japan to 2016 - H2 Update provides an in-depth coverage of Japan Adipic Acid industry. The research presents major market trends affecting the Adipic Acid industry in Japan. The report covers Japan Adipic Acid plants and presents installed capacity by process and technology. In addition, it presents Adipic Acid demand and production forecasts, end use demand forecasts, price trends, trade balance data and company shares of the major Adipic Acid producers in Japan. Overall, the report presents a comprehensive coverage of Japan Adipic Acid industry including all the major parameters.
Scope
- Adipic Acid industry supply scenario in Japan from 2000 to 2016 consisting of plants capacity growth, installed plant capacity by production process and technology
- Information of all active and planned Adipic Acid plants in Japan with capacity forecasts to 2016
- Detailed information on all operating and planned projects covering details such as process, technology, operator and equity details
- Adipic Acid industry market dynamics in Japan from 2000 to 2016 consisting of market size, demand and production outlook, demand by end use sector, and average prices
- Trade balance data from 2000 to 2016 including import and export data, net exports and imports as percentage of demand in the country
- Company snapshots including company overview, business description and information on the current and upcoming Adipic Acid plants
- Company shares of key Adipic Acid producers in the country
Reasons to buy
- Obtain the most up to date information available on the Adipic Acid industry in Japan
- Benefit from GlobalData’s advanced insight on the Adipic Acid industry in Japan
- Identify the macro and micro-economic trends affecting the Adipic Acid industry in Japan
- Understand the market positioning of Adipic Acid producers in Japan
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies
- Benchmark your operations and strategies against the major companies in Japan
Companies Mentioned
Asahi Kasei Corporation,
To view table of contents for this market report please visit:
http://www.reportstack.com/product/90795/adipic-acid-industry-outlook-in-japan-to-2016-h2-update.html