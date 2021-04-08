New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2021 -- The Global Adiponitrile Market is forecast to reach USD 12.18 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Adiponitrile [ADN] can be described as a fairly soluble, colorless to light yellow liquid, which is less dense as compared to water. The molecular formula of the chemical is C6H8N2 or CN(CH2)4CN. The electrohydrodimerization of Acrylonitrile (ACN) to Adiponitrile is extensively used electro-organic process for the preparation of this chemical. It can be manufactured by direct electrochemical hydrodimerization of Acrylonitrile in a medium that comprises the compound in addition to water and electrolyte salt. It can also be produced from Butadiene. The process of manufacturing the chemical from Butadiene was pioneered by DuPont, which deploys natural gas. Propylene is used in the Acrylonitrile method, which is subjected to the fluctuating price of Propylene. The global demand for the chemical is 1.3m tonne/year. It finds application in various industries like the chemical sector, the automotive industry, the textile sector, which is one of the mentionable factors fostering the expansion of the industry.



In regards to region, Europe can be seen to hold a considerable share of the sector. The market share held by the region is attributed to the well-established electrical & electronics sector, high demand for automotive, which is supporting the growth of the industry in this region.



Further key findings from the report suggest



The Adiponitrile market held a market share of USD 8.20 Billion in the year 2018 that is forecasted to grow at a rate of 4.5% during the forecast period.

In context to Production Process, the electrochemical hydrodimerization of acrylonitrile segment is projected to witness a considerable growth rate of 4.7% during the forecast period, which is expected to occupy more than 40.0% of the market by 2027. The growth rate witnessed by the Electrochemical hydrodimerization of acrylonitrile segment is attributed to the fact that this production process is not dependent on natural gas, the price of which is continuously rising and most of the manufacturers are focusing on reducing the use of non-renewable source of energy, which is resulting in growing popularity of this production process, contributing to the growth rate witnessed by this segment. Manufacturers of the chemical like Asahi Kasei, Solutia, BASF are opting for this process.

In context to End-user, the Automotive segment held a significant market share of more than 40.0% in 2018, with a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. The continuous expansion of the automotive sector associated with elevating demand for lightweight and heavy-duty vehicles and associated elevating demand for nylon 6,6 in this sector due to its features like high strength, lightweight, and excellent heat resistance results in high deployment of this chemical in this sector.

In regards to Application, the Hexamethylene Diisocyantes (HDI) segment is projected to witness a considerable growth rate of 5.3% during the forecast period, which held more than 8.0% of the market by 2027. The growth rate witnessed by the HDI segment is attributed to the growing demand for adhesives, paints, enamels, and coatings for enhancing the properties of end products wherein HDI is used as an additive. In manufacturing HDI, phosgenation of hexamethylenediamine is required wherein ADN is needed, which contributes to the growth rate witnessed by this segment.

In regards to the region, Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth rate of 4.9% during the forecast period, which is expected to hold 24.0% of the market by 2027. The growth rate witnessed by the region is attributed to the expanding automotive sector and rising demand for electrical & electronics products that is supporting the expansion of the industry in this region.

Key participants include Ascend Performance Materials, Invista, Kishida Chemical Co., Ltd, Butachimie, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Tokyo Chemical Industry, Asahi Kasei Corp., Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corp, Merck, and Acros Orhanixs BVBA.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Adiponitrile market according to Production Process, End-user, Application, and Region:



Production Process Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)



Hydrocyanation of butadiene

Electrochemical hydrodimerization of acrylonitrile

Others



End-user Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)



Chemical

Electrical and Electronics

Automotive

Textile

Others



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)



Nylon synthesis

Electrolyte Solution

Hexamethylene Diisocyantes (HDI)

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Billion; 2017–2027)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Adiponitrile market and its competitive landscape.



