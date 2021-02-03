Adipose tissue-derived stem cells are currently being used for a broad spectrum of applications such as regenerative medicine, tissue engineering, cell therapy, and stem cell differentiation studies.
Adipose-derived stem cells (ADSC) are mesenchymal stem cells derived from adipose tissue during various surgical procedures such as liposuction, abdominoplasty, and breast reduction. These adipose-derived stem cells have the ability to multiply into multiple cell lineages like adipocytes, chondrocytes, etc. These cells are used for various applications, including regenerative medicine, stem cell differentiation research, and cell therapy.
Leading Players Profiled in the Report Include:
Allocure, Inc.
Celgene Corporation
Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc.
Intrexon, Inc.
Celleris SA
Tissue Genesis, Inc.
Mesoblast Ltd.
Cytori Therapeutics
Antria, Inc.
ThermoFisher Scientific,
American CrysoStem
Merck KGaA
Others
Market Drivers:
The rapid investments and funding provided by the government and various organizations for stem cell research and approvals for clinical trials for ADSCs are the significant factors boosting the market for adipose-derived stem cells. The innovative strategic partnerships between the key market players and the educational institutes for developing stem cell processes is another key factor promoting the adipose-derived stem cell market.
Cell Type
Autologous Stem Cells
Allogeneic Stem Cells
Product Type
Cell Line
Culture Media
Media
Sera
Reagents
Disease Indication
Cancer
Obesity
Wounds and Injuries
Cardiovascular Diseases
Musculoskeletal Diseases
Others
End-user Industries
Cell banks & Tissue Banks
Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes
Hospitals & Trauma Centers
Others
Application
Therapeutic
Research
Others
Regional Analysis:
The North American region dominated the global market for Adipose-derived stem cells in 2019. It is assumed that North America will retain its dominance through the forecast period mainly due to the presence of key market players, sufficient funding from the public and private sector, and improvements in research and development plan to discover new functions of adipose-derived stem cells. The Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at a significant rate owing to the expanding development and manufacturing of adipose-derived stem cell products and using these cells for clinical studies and stem-cell therapies.
