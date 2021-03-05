Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2021 -- Stem cells derived from adipose tissues confer several advantages. The significant advantage is that fat tissues consist of over 100 to 1000 times more mesenchymal stem cells than the bone marrow. Moreover, the method of isolating these adipose tissue-derived stem cells is minimally invasive and relatively easier than bone marrow collection.



The study has been conducted on the basis of inputs from the industry leaders. Thus, a conscious effort to dive deep and unearth hard to find information pertaining to the growing market landscape and growth prospects over the next few years is clearly visible in the study. The market intelligence report further comprises of discussions about the major vendors operating in the Adipose-derived Stem Cell space



The latest report is the first study encompassing the current Adipose-derived Stem Cell market situation with respect to the COVID-19 outbreak. Since the advent of the outbreak, the global economic landscape has been grappling with adverse financial consequences. The report analyzes the drastic impact of the pandemic on this business sphere. The pandemic has affected nearly all segments of the Adipose-derived Stem Cell market. It has further hampered the developmental scope of various manufacturers and buyers engaged in this sector. Thus, the report studies the industry's shifting dynamics to scrutinize the profits earned or loss suffered by different segments.



The global Adipose-derived Stem Cell market consists of various segments, including product type outlook, application spectrum, end-user overview, leading regions, and the competitive analysis. The report further provides information regarding the value chain, emerging market sectors, and the technological advancements in the industry to benefit readers and businesses looking to invest in this industry.



Key Market Competitors Profiled in the Report:



Over the last couple of years, companies and academic institutions have adopted new business strategies and expansion plans to gain a robust footing in the market. Some of the prominent players of the industry include:



Allocure, Inc.

Celgene Corporation

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc.

Intrexon, Inc.

Celleris SA

Tissue Genesis, Inc.

Mesoblast Ltd.

Cytori Therapeutics

Antria, Inc.

ThermoFisher Scientific,

American CrysoStem

Merck KGaA

Others



Major Geographies Covered in the Report:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Adipose-Derived Stem Cells Market Segmentation:



Cell Type



Autologous Stem Cells

Allogeneic Stem Cells



Product Type



Cell Line

Culture Media

Media

Sera

Reagents



Disease Indication



Cancer

Obesity

Wounds and Injuries

Cardiovascular Diseases

Musculoskeletal Diseases

Others



End-user Industries



Cell banks & Tissue Banks

Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes

Hospitals & Trauma Centers

Others



Application



Therapeutic

Research

Others



Target Audience of the Report:



Leading Companies

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Investors

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Venture capitalists

Third-party knowledge providers



The report considers the following timeline for market estimation:



Historical Years: 2017-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Years: 2020-2027



The global Adipose-derived Stem Cell market report evaluates the latest economic scenario in terms of value and volume. It highlights the key growth drivers, restraints, production capacity, demand & supply ratio, import/export status, growth rate, and other critical aspects. Additionally, the report also performs SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces analysis, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.



