Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2021 -- Stem cells derived from adipose tissues confer several advantages. The significant advantage is that fat tissues consist of over 100 to 1000 times more mesenchymal stem cells than the bone marrow. Moreover, the method of isolating these adipose tissue-derived stem cells is minimally invasive and relatively easier than bone marrow collection.
The latest report is the first study encompassing the current Adipose-derived Stem Cell market situation with respect to the COVID-19 outbreak. Since the advent of the outbreak, the global economic landscape has been grappling with adverse financial consequences. The report analyzes the drastic impact of the pandemic on this business sphere. The pandemic has affected nearly all segments of the Adipose-derived Stem Cell market. It has further hampered the developmental scope of various manufacturers and buyers engaged in this sector. Thus, the report studies the industry's shifting dynamics to scrutinize the profits earned or loss suffered by different segments.
The global Adipose-derived Stem Cell market consists of various segments, including product type outlook, application spectrum, end-user overview, leading regions, and the competitive analysis. The report further provides information regarding the value chain, emerging market sectors, and the technological advancements in the industry to benefit readers and businesses looking to invest in this industry.
Key Market Competitors Profiled in the Report:
Over the last couple of years, companies and academic institutions have adopted new business strategies and expansion plans to gain a robust footing in the market. Some of the prominent players of the industry include:
Allocure, Inc.
Celgene Corporation
Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc.
Intrexon, Inc.
Celleris SA
Tissue Genesis, Inc.
Mesoblast Ltd.
Cytori Therapeutics
Antria, Inc.
ThermoFisher Scientific,
American CrysoStem
Merck KGaA
Others
Major Geographies Covered in the Report:
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Adipose-Derived Stem Cells Market Segmentation:
Cell Type
Autologous Stem Cells
Allogeneic Stem Cells
Product Type
Cell Line
Culture Media
Media
Sera
Reagents
Disease Indication
Cancer
Obesity
Wounds and Injuries
Cardiovascular Diseases
Musculoskeletal Diseases
Others
End-user Industries
Cell banks & Tissue Banks
Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes
Hospitals & Trauma Centers
Others
Application
Therapeutic
Research
Others
The report considers the following timeline for market estimation:
Historical Years: 2017-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Years: 2020-2027
The global Adipose-derived Stem Cell market report evaluates the latest economic scenario in terms of value and volume. It highlights the key growth drivers, restraints, production capacity, demand & supply ratio, import/export status, growth rate, and other critical aspects. Additionally, the report also performs SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces analysis, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.
