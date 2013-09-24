Adirondack Direct Announces Church Furniture for Sale This September

Long Island, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- Adirondack Direct is pleased to announce new church furniture for sale this September. The company has been based on a longstanding tradition of offering customers high-quality, affordable church furniture for those to gather comfortably as a congregation to celebrate their faith. The company continues that longstanding tradition by offering even more exciting deals on church furniture that can be used for religious group gatherings, classes, meetings and even more. Standing behind their quality furniture, Adirondack Direct offers a lifetime guarantee on all products.



Customers can find everything they need to upgrade the seating for their church gatherings and bring style and comfort to all religious services taking place inside the church. When gathering for religious services, there may end up being many people present, making things uncomfortable if there is not enough seating, or if the church furniture that is being used is uncomfortable. Individuals looking for a less-permanent solution for seating can use portable stacking chairs. The wood church stacking chairs offered by Adirondack Direct offer comfort and class for those attending religious events. Versatile enough to be used in classroom or banquet hall settings, the stackable church chairs come in a wide variety of styles and sizes. Adirondack Direct also offers folding tables that can be used for meetings as well. The tables can also be used to hold food and pastries for coffee hour, charity events or classes.



It is important for a church to keep up with technology, which is why Adirondack Direct also offers high-tech audio visual equipment for presentations and even musical performances. Churches that plan on holding a concert for a holiday or to benefit a special organization can make the performance look professional with the right stages and risers. Attendees of the event may even feel like they are at an actual big-stage concert. This September, individuals can find all of this and more to upgrade their religious gatherings and make room for more people to join in on the activities. Other church furniture accessories found on the website include laminators, waste & recycling receptacles, coat racks, floor mats and more.



About Adirondack Direct

Adirondack Direct supplies the largest variety of church and school furniture. With the company’s wide selection of furniture, customers are able to enhance their worship experience with a wide selection of chairs and church furnishings. All products sold by the online store are high-quality proven and come with a lifetime guarantee. All furniture is affordable so people will not have to break their budget.



To experience a wonderful furniture shopping experience, please visit http://www.adirondack.com.