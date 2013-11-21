Adirondack Direct Announces Discount Sale on Communion Furniture This December

Long Island City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2013 -- Adirondack Direct, a leading national/international supplier of church furniture, is pleased to announce a discount sale on communion-based furniture throughout the month of December. One popular item featured during the year-end sale is the colonial scroll cap style open communion table. The table is on sale for $769.00 each. Customers will appreciate elegance that makes the table stand out, at has been hand-built by skilled craftsmen. The table is shipped ready-to-assemble and provides easy leg set-up for the congregation. Customers who are interested in purchasing the communion table may also be interested in the colonial style offering table, wood lectern with lift lid top or the colonial scroll cap style wing pulpit.



The only way church ceremonies, such as the communion, can experience their full potential is when there is comfortable furniture. Adirondack Direct offers a complete line of communion furniture that will make the mind, body and soul as one, during the ceremony. The church furniture supplier also offers information on how customers can get the best out of their furniture shopping experience.



When choosing the right communion furniture, comfort should never be compromised. When people are using uncomfortable furniture during a communion, there may be a disturbance as attendees wiggle around their chair to find a comfortable position. Adirondack Direct offers comfortable chairs for everyone to enjoy.



Another thing to consider when purchasing church furniture is size and room allowed for attendees. Adirondack Direct offers communion-based furniture that allows customers to be comfortable, while saving as much space as possible for guests. Along with saving on space, the church furniture supplier allows customers to save on money as their website features many discounted products ready to be shipped out this month. To ensure customer satisfaction, Adirondack Direct offers a lifetime guarantee on all furniture. For more information on how customers can save money on their furniture during the holidays, please visit the company website or call 1-800-221-2444.



About Adirondack Direct

Adirondack Direct supplies the largest variety of church and school furniture. With the company’s wide selection of furniture, customers are able to enhance their worship experience with a wide selection of chairs and church furnishings. All products sold by the online store are high-quality proven and come with a lifetime guarantee. All furniture is affordable so people will not have to break their budget.



To experience a wonderful furniture shopping experience, please visit http://www.adirondack.com.