Adirondack Direct Announces New Line of Church Furniture

Long Island, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2013 -- Adirondack Direct (ADCO) announces new high quality line of church furniture. With the new line, ADCO also gives customers tips on how to best use an all-purpose Church room space. One of the best ways to use a multi-purpose room is by using movable partitions. Today there are many types of partitions that are available that offer solutions for just about any situation.



Movable partitions—also known as portable partitions, room dividers, or folding doors—are built to fit rooms with large open areas. Systems are available that divide the space into multiple rooms and then are stored out of sight when needed for other purposes. Portable partitions help create multi-rooms in one big space allowing people to create different classrooms or spaces for different activities.



Accordion Doors are a great way to create a quick classroom or meeting area. They are convenient and easy to set in place – simply pull the door across the open space and latch.



Portable panels are unitized individual panels that do not require overhead support, but they provide space separation and mid-range sound control. The top of the panel extends into a ceiling channel for lateral stability. Portables are an alternative if a space lacks sufficient overhead support for operable or accordion partitions and the panels aren't moved frequently. The panels are manually placed into position and fastened together.



Mobile Partitions are used as a sight divider rather than a room divider; a mobile partition is a series of part-high panels hinged together. They move on the floor with casters and fold into a compact unit. They are not sound rated, but they can provide visual separation and the panels are hinged, allowing the user to create a curve or angles. Multiple units may be attached to divide larger areas. Optional marker boards add to their versatility. It is also possible to combine various types of partitions for more versatility. Accordion doors may be combined with a portable pass door panel, allowing access to adjacent spaces.



If a budget won't stretch to accomplish everything a person wants immediately, consider a step-by-step approach. The best bets for a budget conscious minded person is the Accordion doors. They require no hanging from the ceiling or extra hardware. They may not keep the sound away as well as other options but people can achieve the desired separate areas for different activities with these type of partitions.



