Adirondack Direct Is Now Continuing to Offer American Made Products

Long Island City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2014 -- Adirondack Direct, a leading national supplier of church and school furniture, is pleased to announce they will be continuing to offer American made furniture and products throughout 2014. Customers seeking furniture for their school, church or home can keep America strong and create new jobs by purchasing American made furniture from Adirondack Direct. Many people find it hard to find American made products when searching in retail stores and malls across the country. Now, they can help keep the American spirit alive with a click of a button. To view all of the American made furniture available, please visit the company website. To speak with a company representative about any of the furniture featured on the website, please call 1-800-221-2444.



Since 1926, Adirondack Direct has been committed to American made products. To keep this commitment going strong throughout 2014, the online furniture retailer is making every effort to choose vendors who also have a strong commitment to making 100% American made products. If every American citizen came together to purchase 5% more American made products, one million new jobs would be created throughout the United States. This is a goal that Adirondack Direct is passionate about. According to The Alliance for American Manufacturing report, American manufacturers directly employ 11 million Americans and create 8 million jobs in various sectors. It is a fact that American families and communities rely on American made manufactures to improve their quality of life.



Adirondack Direct features vendors who make American made products. This month, the vendor that is featured is Screenflex, a company that operates out of Illinois. Screenflex products are made proudly out of Lake Zurich, located in the heartland of America. Customers can exercise their buying power by purchasing Screenflex products from Adirondack Direct. Some of the Screenflex products featured on the website include Freestanding Portable Partitions, Wall-Mounted Partitions and Portable Classrooms.



About Adirondack Direct

Adirondack Direct supplies the largest variety of church and school furniture. With the company’s wide selection of furniture, customers are able to enhance their worship experience with a wide selection of chairs and church furnishings. All products sold by the online store are high-quality proven and come with a lifetime guarantee. All furniture is affordable so people will not have to break their budget.



To experience a wonderful furniture shopping experience, please visit http://www.adirondack.com.