Adirondack Direct Now Offering a Discount on All Floor Mats on Their Website

Long Island, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- Adirondack Direct is now offering a discount on all floor mats on their website. Customers can protect their floors from water and mud from April’s showers. The company’s floor mat collection will save homeowners and other property owners from time consuming cleanups after rainstorms this season. All this month, the premier church furniture supplier and dealer is selling floor mats for all purposes at discount prices. Customers interested in purchasing a floor mat can visit their website to browse all Crown floor mat products. Adirondack Direct provides live support 24 hours a day online to help customers decide what product is right for their needs.



The Fore-Runner Mat, a “Total-Care” entryway mat, comes in several sizes, from 3’ W x 4’ L to 4’W x 8’ L. Shoppers pay only 97 dollars each for 3 or more mats, and 103 dollars each for 1 to 2 mats. Lining entryways with Fore-Runner, Cross-Over, and Walk-A-Way mats for a minimum of 15’ will thoroughly clean the shoes of those entering the building. The scrubber mat allows people to get stubborn dirt and grit off their shoes before setting foot on tile or wood floors. Even after heavy traffic, these mats are resistant to fade and stain and always easy to clean.



The Mat-A-Dor Outdoor Mat gives building visitors the chance to clean off their shoes before entering the threshold. This way, dirt never even enters the building. The mat’s ribbed bottom keeps it in place while heavy-duty flexible rubber fingers scrape away dirt and water, protecting the floors before people even enter. The Mat-A-Dor costs 112 dollars each for 3 or more mats and 119 dollars for 1 to 2.



All mats are in stock now, those interested in purchasing them can visit their website to view more available mats, church furniture, and church pews for sale or call 1-800-221-2444 for more information.



About Adirondack Direct

Adirondack Direct supplies the largest variety of church and school furniture. With the company’s wide selection of furniture, customers are able to enhance their worship experience with a wide selection of chairs and church furnishings. All products sold by the online store are high-quality proven and come with a lifetime guarantee. All furniture is affordable so people will not have to break their budget.



To experience a wonderful furniture shopping experience, please visit http://www.adirondack.com.