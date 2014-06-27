Adirondack Direct Now Offering the Lots of Dots Carpet for Classrooms

Long Island City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2014 -- Adirondack Direct is now offering The Lots of Dots™ Carpet for classroom use. The carpet is a life saver for many teachers who deal with rowdy young children. This rectangular carpet comes in sizes 5’4” x 7’8”, 7’8” x 10’9”, and 10’9” x 13’2” and helps keep kids calm and organized when transitioning from desk sitting to floor sitting, and the large squares will prevent them from invading each other’s personal space. Starting at $219 each, these carpets are 100% nylon injection dyed for non-toxic coloring that won’t fade. Bounding and serging provide maximum durability, and SoftFlex polypropylene backing means this carpet is built to withstand even the harshest environments (i.e., elementary school students jumping all over it).



Lots of Dots™ Carpets have undergone stringent safety protocols to ensure the well-being of children who use them. With Class 1 flammability rating and anti-microbial protection, the carpet protects against all manner of disasters. Carpets often collect dust, dirt, and microbes and negatively affect indoor air quality. The Lots of Dots™ Carpet is CRI Green Label Plus™ certified for superior indoor air quality. With Adirondack Direct’s Quick Ship this item ships within 10 business days.



In addition to classroom items, Adirondack Direct is a leading supplier of church furniture to order online. Church administrators will find low wholesale prices on chairs, partitions, pulpit furniture, baptisteries, pews, and more, which can all be ordered in bulk.



For more information on The Lots of Dots™ Carpet or church pews for sale, visit Adirondack Direct online or call 1-800-221-2444.



About Adirondack Direct

Adirondack Direct supplies the largest variety of church and school furniture. With the company’s wide selection of furniture, customers are able to enhance their worship experience with a wide selection of chairs and church furnishings. All products sold by the online store are high-quality proven and come with a lifetime guarantee. All furniture is affordable so people will not have to break their budget.



To experience a wonderful furniture shopping experience, please visit http://www.adirondack.com.