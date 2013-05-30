Adirondack Direct Now Offers Customers New Insight on How to Select the Right Chairs

Long Island, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2013 -- Part of being the largest supplier of church furniture chairs and school furniture chairs is to answer all customer inquiries and offer new informational tips. Along with providing customers with a FAQ page, where some of the most important questions are answered, Adirondack Direct now offers a Q&A blog format where customers can gain even more insight on how to select the perfect chair.



Whether customers are choosing chairs for a school or church, the folding chairs they select must be pleasingly aesthetic. One of the questions asked this month on the Q&A blog, is what types of folding chairs fit this description. Even though the basic design and functionality of folding chairs may not have changed since being invented, comfort and custom designs have made waves of improvement. Now, with the extensive variety of sizes, colors, and designs, customers can choose any style necessary to fit their specific needs. Adirondack Direct offers many choices including a basic standard metal folding chair, to an ergonomically designed plush folding chair. Customers will even find what is known as a fan back on the company site. The fan back provides more comfort and breathability for people who sit for an extended period of time. With various fabrics and frame styles to choose from, customers will never again be afraid to ask for what they really want in a folding chair.



Even though Adirondack Direct will have a style that fits every customer’s needs, the basics will always be available for people with a traditional taste. Online, customers will find standard colors such as grey, blue, beige, brown and black. Adirondack Direct implements a good stocking program that allows for shipment of the order in a matter of days. Complete customer satisfaction has always been a priority at Adirondack Direct.



About Adirondack Direct

Adirondack Direct supplies the largest variety of church and school furniture. With the company’s wide selection of furniture, customers are able to enhance their worship experience with a wide selection of chairs and church furnishings. All products sold by the online store are high-quality proven and come with a lifetime guarantee. All furniture is affordable so people will not have to break their budget.



