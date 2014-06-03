Adirondack Direct Offering a New Special on Pulpit Furniture

Long Island, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- Adirondack Direct, on online distributor of discount church furniture, is now offering low prices on pulpit furniture. Now get Scroll Cap Style Pulpit Side Chairs with Arms for as low as $589 each. These chairs are handmade and built to last by skilled craftsmen from the highest quality solid red oak. The thick, wide seat is designed for comfort through extended use. The chair’s fabric is stain resistant, so there’s no harm in spilling a few drops of wine. Shepherds of the lord can focus on spreading the good word instead of worrying about the quality of rickety old church furniture. Preach in peace with this affordable high quality piece.



When not sitting back in pulpit chairs, priests, pastors, ministers, and preachers of all stripes can pontificate in style with the Scroll Cap Style Open Pulpit for as low as $1759. Another hand crafted item, this pulpit will last longer than cheap, mass produced church equipment. High quality hardwoods and veneers are protected by a 3 step lacquer process. A height adjustable bible rest allows for engaging sermons with varying levels of fire and/or brimstone. The pulpit comes already assembled and finish options include dark teak, new medium cherry, golden walnut, new golden oak, dark cherry, and rich harvest oak.



Adirondack Direct has many chairs, benches and church pews for sale. Pews come in various lengths and sizes depending on the particular needs of the house of worship in question. Browse their comprehensive online store to find affordable prices on all religious seating solutions.



For more information visit Adirondack Direct online or call 1-800-221-2444.



About Adirondack Direct

Adirondack Direct supplies the largest variety of church and school furniture. With the company’s wide selection of furniture, customers are able to enhance their worship experience with a wide selection of chairs and church furnishings. All products sold by the online store are high-quality proven and come with a lifetime guarantee. All furniture is affordable so people will not have to break their budget.



To experience a wonderful furniture shopping experience, please visit http://www.adirondack.com.