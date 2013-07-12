Adjuvants Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2013 -- Adjuvant oncology treatment comprises of a class of cancer therapeutics which is followed after primary cancer treatment, to minimize the risk of reoccurrence of cancer. The major forms of adjuvant therapy are radiation therapy, chemotherapy, hormone therapy, biological therapy, and targeted therapy. Before deciding the adjuvant therapy to be used, statistical evidence is used by oncologists for the assessment of risk of disease relapse.



Increase in prevalence of cancer, growing reimbursement initiatives by governments and insurance companies covering treatment for cancer and growth in preference for the future prevention of cancer are some of the major drivers of this market. Growth in research initiatives in increasing the scope of the diseases which could be treated with adjuvant therapy serve as the prime opportunity for the future growth of this market.



The major aim of giving adjuvant therapy to cancer patients is to increase the chance of overall survival of such patient. Since the rationale behind adjuvant therapy is elimination of future risk, the accepted rule is that the patients were already cured via primary surgical treatment. Thus, such therapies given after an oncological surgery for different types of cancers such as that of lung, breast, colon, prostate, and various forms of gynecological cancers. Adjuvant therapy is often given after oncology surgery the treatment procedure of illnesses such as colon cancer, pancreatic cancer, gynecological cancer, breast cancer, lung cancer, and prostate cancer. However, some forms of cancer such as renal carcinoma and some types of brain cancer have failed to benefit from such a therapy.



The overall market for oncology adjuvants is classified on the basis of applications of adjuvants such as chemotherapy, radiotherapy, immunotherapy and others. On the basis of diseases which are treated through adjuvants, this market is classified into breast cancer, colorectal cancer, sarcoma, Hodgkin’s lymphoma, glioblastoma, lung cancer, prostate cancer, and ovarian cancer.



Some of the market players in this industry include pharmaceutical manufacturers such as Amgen, Inc., Eli Lilly Co., BMS, Biogen, AstraZeneca PLC, Sanofi, Pfizer, Inc. and others.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of

Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



