Adjuvants Market Worth $2,963.2 Million by 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- According to a new market research report, “Adjuvants Market In Agriculture By Type [Activator (Surfactants, Oils, Ammonium Fertilizer), Utility (Water Conditioners, Drift Control, Compatible, Cidifier/Buffers, Antifoam)], By Application (Herbicides, Fungicides, Insecticides) - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2018”, published by MarketsandMarkets, the Adjuvants Market will grow from $2,173.7 million in 2012 to $2,963.2 million by 2018 with a CAGR of 5.3% from 2013 to 2018. North America led the global market followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific, Latin America in terms of revenue in 2012.



Browse 109 tables and 40 figures spread through 256 pages and in-depth TOC on "Adjuvants Market In Agriculture By Type [Activator (Surfactants, Oils, Ammonium Fertilizer), Utility (Water Conditioners, Drift Control, Compatible, Cidifier/Buffers, Antifoam)], By Application (Herbicides, Fungicides, Insecticides) - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2018".



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Agriculture Adjuvants: Global Market



The global agriculture adjuvants market consists of activator adjuvants and utility adjuvants, which are used along with the crop protection chemicals or agrochemicals. Activator adjuvants includes surfactants, oils, and ammonium fertilizers while utility adjuvants consists of buffering agents, compatibility agents, anti-foam agents, water conditioners, buffers/Acidifiers, drift control agents, and others. Agriculture surfactant chemicals are the most dominating segment of this market in terms of market share as well as product innovations. Surfactants are further classified as ionic, non-ionic, and amphoteric.



North America generated maximum revenue in global Agriculture Adjuvants market. Europe is the second largest market. U.S. drives the North American market while Japan, Australia, and China drive the Asia-Pacific seed market. France, Italy, and Germany generated maximum revenue in the European market. Latin American market, led by Brazil, and ROW is also given a boost by the promising growth in South African countries.



Activator Adjuvant: Biggest market segment



Activator adjuvants include surfactants, oils, and ammonium fertilizers. These can be effective for herbicides, specific weed species and for environmental conditions. Surfactant holds a key position and dominates the global agriculture adjuvant market. A surfactant can be defined as a “surface active agent”. In many adjuvants, it is considered as the active ingredient.



The report also studies various other important aspects of the market. It includes SWOT analysis, Porter’s analysis, the competitive landscape, value chain analysis, supply chain analysis, and the pricing and cost analysis. In addition, 19 key players of this market have also been profiled with their current developments and growth strategies.



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